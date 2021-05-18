Beatrice, Fairbury hospitals partner for satellite clinic

FAIRBURY – Convenience and excellent care were at the heart of the decision Bailey and Riley Meyer of Daykin made to have prenatal services through a partnership between Jefferson Community Health & Life and Beatrice Community Hospital.

“Being able to have many of our prenatal appointments, lab work and ultrasounds at JCH&L in Fairbury makes it super convenient for me, and for Riley,” said mom-to-be Bailey Meyer. “This is so much more convenient."

Mrs. Meyer said she also saw Dr. Wendy Reeves when Paisley was born – and she was excited to be able to continue to see her, with many visits closer to home.

“Dr. Reeves is amazing. She has a great manner of guiding, comforting and educating,” Mrs. Meyer said.

BCH and JCH&L are pleased with the new partnership that is providing OB-GYN services close to home for Fairbury-area residents. Dr. Reeves, an OB-GYN at the Beatrice hospital, is providing services at a monthly clinic at JCH&L.

“It’s been a satisfying opportunity for me,” Reeves said. “I believe women everywhere deserve quality care that is convenient and available when they need it.”

The OB-GYN said making time for healthcare can be a challenge for all women, not just working women.