Beatrice, Fairbury hospitals partner for satellite clinic

FAIRBURY – Convenience and excellent care were at the heart of the decision Bailey and Riley Meyer of Daykin made to have prenatal services through a partnership between Jefferson Community Health & Life and Beatrice Community Hospital.
“Being able to have many of our prenatal appointments, lab work and ultrasounds at JCH&L in Fairbury makes it super convenient for me, and for Riley,” said mom-to-be Bailey Meyer. “This is so much more convenient."
Mrs. Meyer said she also saw Dr. Wendy Reeves when Paisley was born – and she was excited to be able to continue to see her, with many visits closer to home.
“Dr. Reeves is amazing. She has a great manner of guiding, comforting and educating,” Mrs. Meyer said.
BCH and JCH&L are pleased with the new partnership that is providing OB-GYN services close to home for Fairbury-area residents. Dr. Reeves, an OB-GYN at the Beatrice hospital, is providing services at a monthly clinic at JCH&L.
“It’s been a satisfying opportunity for me,” Reeves said. “I believe women everywhere deserve quality care that is convenient and available when they need it.”
The OB-GYN said making time for healthcare can be a challenge for all women, not just working women.
“Many women tend to make sure everyone else is taken care of before we take care of ourselves, “ she said. “Something as simple as eliminating a 45-minute drive can make a big difference for some of those women. I grew up in rural Nebraska and know how difficult it can be to have to drive long distances to access specialized healthcare. This is one of the major reasons I’ve always known I wanted to serve rural Nebraskans in my practice.”
A Crawford, Neb., native, Reeves attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed her residency at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Mich.
Reeves said JCH&L provides outstanding care for their patients and enjoys being a part of their team.
“The primary care providers in Fairbury are wonderful providers, and I appreciate them entrusting me with their patients who require specialized care for obstetrical and gynecological issues that arise,” she said. “Patients like receiving surgical care in their hometown hospital when possible, with people they know and trust. I’m happy I can help them continue to provide that service for gynecology patients in the area.”
Jefferson Community Health & Life has heard many positive comments from patients who appreciate being able to have gynecological services and procedures in Fairbury, said Lana Likens, JCH&L director of public relations.
BCH has also partnered with two other area hospitals to provide OB-GYN services. BCH OB-GYN Dr. Angela Grone sees patients at a satellite clinic at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva, and Dr. Deann Paulson is providing OB-GYN care at a satellite clinic at Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh.
The OB-GYNS have the ability to do minor procedures and surgeries at the partner hospital clinics.
For most pregnancies, the first OB appointment is at the BCH Women’s & Children’s Clinic, with the following routine OB visits scheduled at the satellite clinics. Patients deliver at BCH.
Patients scheduling OB-GYN appointments at Jefferson Community Health & Life or Fillmore County Hospital can call the clinics directly. Appointments at Johnson County Hospital are scheduled through the BCH Women’s & Children’s Clinic.