Beatrice High School scholarship recipients

RODOLFO CUEVAS, son of Rodolfo Cuevas and Erika Estrada, is the recipient of a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

COLTEN B. DAAKE, son of Brian and Karman Daake, was selected to receive the First Presbyterian Church, Idella Whitmer Scholarship; a Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Colten has earned the Husker Traditions Scholarship, a College of Engineering Scholarship, and a College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Scholarship. Colten has also earned the President’s Education Award.

LOGAN HENRY DAMME, son of Dean and Stacy Damme, has been chosen for the Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship, the BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship, the Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; the Regents Scholarship and the Nebraska Career Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; as well as the Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Logan has also earned the President’s Education Award.