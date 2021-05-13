Beatrice High School scholarship recipients

ANDREW JAY ARNOLD, son of the late Jason Arnold, is the recipient of an Athletic Tuition Waiver from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
CARTER LEE BLOBAUM, son of Mark and Nicki Blobaum, has won the SCC First Generation Scholarship.
INDIGO MEKA BLOOD, son of Clyde and Lucy Blood, has received the First Christian Church Foundation, Ira and Nettie Marie Wright Scholarship.
AMBER RAE BLYTHE, daughter of Geana Blythe and Les Blythe, has won a Farmers Cooperative Scholarship, a Career Academy Scholars Ostergard Scholarship, and a Career Academy Scholars Award from Southeast Community College.
KAITLYN ANN CHURCH, daughter of Don and Stacy Church, is the winner of the Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship, a Husker Power Scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Maverick 3 Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a UNK Loper Achievement Scholarship.
ALEXANDRIA R. COVEY-BUTLER, the daughter of Nicole Covey and Jason Butler, has won the Tonka Lanes/Optimist Scholarship and the Tonka Lanes/Eagles & Tonka Lanes Scholarship.
BENNETT GAIL CRANDALL, son of RJ and Edie Crandall, was chosen to receive the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Dean Madison Basketball Scholarship; a Distinguished Achievement Scholarship, an Impact Scholarship, a Preferred Admittance Scholarship, a Dare 2 Share Scholarship, and a Legacy Scholarship from the Colorado Christian University. Bennett has also earned the President’s Education Award.
RODOLFO CUEVAS, son of Rodolfo Cuevas and Erika Estrada, is the recipient of a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.
COLTEN B. DAAKE, son of Brian and Karman Daake, was selected to receive the First Presbyterian Church, Idella Whitmer Scholarship; a Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Colten has earned the Husker Traditions Scholarship, a College of Engineering Scholarship, and a College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Scholarship. Colten has also earned the President’s Education Award.
LOGAN HENRY DAMME, son of Dean and Stacy Damme, has been chosen for the Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship, the BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship, the Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; the Regents Scholarship and the Nebraska Career Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; as well as the Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Logan has also earned the President’s Education Award.
COLT ALEXANDER DITTBRENNER, son of Phil and Karen Dittbrenner, is being awarded the David Fry Award, the Lucas Martin Scholarship, the Ben Stindt Scholarship, the Ken Zimmerman Health Care Scholarship, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Auxiliary Scholarship, a Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, as well as the Husker Study and Stay Scholarship and the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
CHANCE KOLTER EARNHART, son of Jim Earnhart and Lori Wagers, is the winner of an 8th Grade Leadership Scholarship.
ADAM TAYLOR ERIKSON, son of AJ and Kelly Erikson, is being awarded the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
HANNAH NOELLE ESSINK, daughter of Brent and Adrienne Essink, has won the Esther L. (Kruescher) Damkroger Scholarship, the Diane Cornelius Scholarship, the Beatrice Education Association Scholarship, as well as the Cooperating Schools Scholarship and the Dean’s Commitment Scholarship from Wayne State College.
CONNOR DAWSON FREITAG, son of Tina Wernsman, is the recipient of the American Legion Post #27, Lee Donovan Scholarship; the Deans Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; the Husker Study and Stay Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and a Tonka Lanes Family Doubles Scholarship.
SADIE JO GLYNN, daughter of Jeremy and Dusty Glynn, was selected to receive the George W. McNenny Scholarship, the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship, and a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College-Beatrice.
MAKENZIE KATE HATCLIFF, daughter of Jason and Jaime Hatcliff, was awarded the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship, a Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholar-ship, a Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship, the Dean Madison Basketball Scholarship, the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship, as well as the Presidential Scholarship and a Women’s Basketball Scholarship from Doane University.
JULIANNA RENE HEMMINGSEN, daughter of Marisa and Nick Hemmingsen, is the recipient of the Husker Traditions Scholar Award, the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship, and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Northwest Missouri State University, Julianna has been awarded the Distinguished Scholar Award, the Cultural Enrichment Level 3 Scholarship, and the Bearcat Advantage Scholarship. Julianna has also earned the President’s Education Award.
REGANNE ELISE HENNING, daughter of Wes and Sue Henning, was chosen to receive the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship, the Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship, the Max Manes Scholarship, a St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship, and the Presidential Scholarship from the University of Northwestern at St. Paul. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Reganne earned the Husker Traditions Scholarship and the Dean’s Merit Scholarship. Reganne has also earned the President’s Education Award.
IZABEL ANN HOCK, daughter of Malinda Hock and Rod Hock, was selected to receive the Delvin D. Koch Scholarship, the Greg Replogle Scholarship, the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and the Board of Regents Scholarship as well as an Annual Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Izabel has earned the T.R. and M.R. Muenster Scholarship, and the Husker Traditions Scholarship. Izabel has also earned the President’s Education Award.
MEGAN MARCELLA HOFFMAN, daughter of Darin and Kendra Hoffman, is the recipient of the Robert Taylor Scholarship; the German Club Scholarship; the P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z, Scholarship; and the St. John Lutheran Church Scholar-ship. From the University of South Dakota, Megan earned the Coyote Commit-ment Leadership Scholarship. From Southeast Missouri State University, Megan was awarded the Redhawks Achievement Scholarship, the Copper Dome Scholar-ship, and a Residence Life Leadership Award. Megan has also earned the President’s Education Award.
ZANE ANTHONY HOFFMAN, son of Tony and Kristin Hoffman, was chosen for the Virgil and Teda Jurgens Scholarship, the Brandon Villafane Scholarship, the Eldon and Frances Goble Agriculture/Business Scholarship, the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Auxiliary Scholarship, the Shelter Insurance Scholarship, a Farmers Cooperative Scholarship, and a Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Zane has earned the College of Agricultural Sciences/Natural Resources Scholarship, the Husker Study and Stay Scholarship, and a University Housing Scholarship.
MACKENZIE TAYLOR HOLTHUS, daughter of Michael and Dawn Holthus, has won the American Legion Post #27, Lee Donovan Scholarship, and the AMVETS Post #11 Scholarship.
LINDA ELIZABETH HUMBLE, daughter of Katie and John Humble, is being awarded the Marine Corps Homestead Leathernecks Detachment, 1430 Scholarship; the Beatrice Lion’s Club Scholarship, Southeast Community College-Beatrice; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship; and a P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z Scholarship. From Southeast Community College-Beatrice, Linda has earned a Women’s Soccer Scholarship, and from Kansas State University, she received the Heritage Scholarship.
MAKENNA MARIE HUTT, daughter of Dave and Becky Hutt, was selected to receive a Faculty Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, as well as a Black and Gold Scholarship, a Campus Visit Scholarship, and a Prairie Wolves Gold Event Scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
WILLIAM RYAN HUMPHREY, son of Charles and Rochelle Humphrey, has earned an Athletic Scholarship in Baseball, from Northern Oklahoma College and the President’s Education Award.
ANNA VIOLET IDEUS, daughter of John and Nicole Ideus, was chosen to receive the BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship, the Irene Sokolik Scholarship, as well as the Husker Traditions Scholarship and the We Are Nebraska Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Anna has also earned the President’s Education Award.
CONNOR LEE KELLEY, son of Dale and Rhonda Rickers, has been awarded a Science Club Scholarship and earned the President’s Education Award.
JARRETT RYAN KOCH, son of Nick and Rachelle Koch, was selected to receive the Eagles Auxiliary #531, Lee Miley Scholarship; a Henry & Judith Evers Scholarship from Southeast Community College; and the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship.
AVERI GREESKA KOLB, daughter of Jackie and Lance Kolb, was chosen for a Matt 25 Scholarship from Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the Radene Goldberg Stump Scholarship, a Science Club Scholarship, a Farmers Cooperative Scholarship, the Cooperating Schools Scholarship from Peru State College, the We Are Nebraska Scholarship and the Education & Human Sciences Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Averi will be the recipient of a Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship.
RYLEE ANN KRZYCKI-PANGBORN, daughter of Korene Krzycki and Marc Pangborn, is the winner of a Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship, the Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship, the Lucile V. Reilly Scholarship, a Kiwanis Club Scholarship, a T.R. and M.R. Muenster Scholarship and a Husker Power Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Rylee earned the President’s Scholarship and a Campus Visit Scholarship. Rylee has also earned the President’s Education Award.
CONNOR MICHAEL LUEDERS, son of Michael and Tiffany Lueders, has earned a Husker Power Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
ELIJAH WILLIAM MANGNALL, son of Tessa and Lenny Mangnall, has earned the President’s Education Award.
MORGAN NICOLE MCCUBBIN, daughter of Eric and Lisa McCubbin, is being awarded the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27, Janice Lampe Scholarship and the Jerry Littell Scholarship.
CHESTER WAYNE MCGRURY IV, son of Kerri and Chet McGrury, is the winner of a Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship, the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship, a Gage County 4-H Youth Character Scholarship, a Masonic Academic Scholarship, and a Gage County Agricultural Society Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chet has earned the Husker Traditions Scholarship, a Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship, and a University Foundation Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Chet was awarded a Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship, and a Maverick Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
MAX LAWRENCE MEYER, son of Kelly and Brenda Meyer, was selected to receive a Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship, an Opal Shum Scholarship, a Tonka Lanes/High School Bowling Team Scholarship, and a Husker Power Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Max has earned the President’s Education Award.
COLE LAWRENCE ROSS MILLER, son of Keri Kendall, is the recipient of a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship, the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholarship, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and the Distinguished Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Cole has earned the President’s Education Award.
MADISON GRACE NANNEMAN, daughter of Karmalina Reese and the late Chad Nanneman, was chosen to receive a Southeast Community College First Generation Scholarship.
ANTHONY MICHEL NAUMAN, son of Melissa and Kevin Janssen, is being awarded an Education and Human Sciences Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
ROEL ROY NAVARRETE, son of Maria Victoria and Orlando Navarrete, is the winner of a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship and the Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Roel has earned the President’s Education Award.
DYLAN JOSEPH NORRIS, son of Ryan and Brandee Norris, has been chosen to receive a T.R. and M. R. Muenster Scholarship, the Husker Study and Stay Scholar-ship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Dylan has also earned the President’s Education Award.
EVAN MICHAEL OLTMANS, son of Will and Nancy Oltmans, is the recipient of the Rick Simmons Scholarship, a Farmers Cooperative Scholarship, and the SCC Foundation Scholars Award as well as the SCC Academic Excellence Scholarship.
HALIE ELIZABETH PARDE, daughter of Jessica and Aaron Parde, is the winner of the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 Scholarship, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship, and a Wildcat Excellence Scholarship from Wayne State College. HALIE
MAKENNA ROSE PARDE, daughter of Kim and Scott Parde, has earned the Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship, a Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship, the Kiwanis Club Scholarship, the Ladies Golf League Scholarship from the Beatrice Country Club, a Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholarship, and the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Makenna earned a Husker Traditions Scholarship, and a University Foundation Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Makenna received the Chancellor’s Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Makenna was awarded the Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship and the Distinguished Scholar Award. Makenna has also earned the President’s Education Award.
WALKER CHARLES PETERSEN, son of Leslie Mullen and Matt Petersen, is the recipient of a Maverick 4 Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, the T.R. and M.R. Muenster Scholarship and the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
JACE MICHAEL PETHOUD, son of Amy and Mark Pethoud, has won a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship, a Distinguished Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jace was awarded the Husker Traditions Scholarship, and the O and G Kammerer Scholarship. Jace has also earned the President’s Education Award.
AVERY CHRISTINE PLESSEL, daughter of Ron and Casey Plessel, is being awarded a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship, as well as the David Scholarship, and the Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Avery has also earned the President’s Education Award.
HALEY CHEYENNE PRICE, daughter of Timothy and Kimberly Price, was chosen to receive the Don Linn Scholarship; the Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship; a Matt 25 Scholarship from Holy Cross Lutheran Church; the Beatrice Lion’s Club, Bernice Shackelford Scholarship; the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholarship; and the Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship. From Wayne State College, Haley was awarded the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship. Haley has earned the President’s Education Award.
SARAH RACHEL PRICE, daughter of Heidi and Wayne Price, is the recipient of the Amber (Goossen) Schroeder Scholarship, the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship, the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship, the P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z Scholarship, the Maverick 4 Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and Sarah has earned the President’s Education Award.
WILLIAM JOHN REIMER, son of Erin and Casey Reimer, was selected to receive a Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship, a Glen Schwab Legion Baseball Scholarship, and an Athletic Scholarship in Baseball from Barton Community College.
EMILY ELAINE REMPEL, daughter of Roger and Lori Rempel, is the winner of the Harold R. Deitemeyer Scholarship; the Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship; a Kiwanis Club Scholarship; the Kenneth Reed Scholarship; the Andrea Scherling Scholarship; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Merlyn Anderson 4-H Scholarship; the George E. Pinkerton Agricultural Scholarship; the Nebraska Elks Association At Large, Most Valuable Student Scholarship; the Gage County 4-H Youth Character Scholarship; the T.R. and M. R. Muenster Scholarship; the Gage County Agricultural Society Scholarship; the Gage County Agricultural Society, Jane Esau Scholarship; the 8th Grade Leadership Class Scholarship; and the 4S Goat Expo Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Emily has earned the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Scholarship, the Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship, and the University Foundation Scholarship.
DIEGO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ, son of Bobbie Rodriguez, has been awarded a Learn to Dream Scholarship at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
EVAN W. ROSENTHAL, son of Jason and Emily Rosenthal, has won a Tonka Lanes/Optimist Club Scholarship.
HAILEY ANNE SCHAAF, daughter of Christy and Mark Schaaf, is being awarded a Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship and the Francis and Hilda Howe Scholarship, given in 2021 in memory of Shirley Howe.
JASMIN LEIGH SCHROEDER, daughter of Christina and Mick Schroeder, was chosen for a Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship.
AUSTIN DALE SCHWARTZ, son of Ryan Schwartz and Dawn Schwartz, is the recipient of the Marjorie A. Hartig Scholarship and a Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship.
HAYDEN JOHN SEIBERT, son of Marty and April Seibert, is the winner of an American Legion Post #27 Scholarship, a Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, the Husker Traditions Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and has earned the President’s Education Award.
DEVIN TIMOTHY SMITH, son of Jill Smith and Tim Smith, was selected to receive the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship, a T.R. and M.R. Muenster Scholarship and a David Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Devin has also received a Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation Scholarship and earned the President’s Education Award.
KATELIN RENEE TEET, daughter of Bob Teet and Becky Teet, is being awarded the Wayne Kaeding Scholarship; the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship, the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship, and an Education and Human Sciences Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Katelin has also earned the President’s Education Award.
MAGGIE ELIZABETH THATCHER, daughter of Koby and Jane Thatcher, was chosen to receive the Vivian M. Bonham Scholarship and the Vesper Chapter No. 9, Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship.
JASON MICHAEL THYFAULT, son of Melva and Marc Thyfault, is the winner of the Ira and Nettie Marie Wright Scholarship from the First Christian Church and has earned a Tonka Lanes/Optimist Club Scholarship.
ADDYSON RIAN TIMMERMAN, daughter of Missy and Ryan Timmerman, is the recipient of the Dr. Edmund M. Carlson Scholarship, the Dance Team Scholarship, and a Husker Power Scholarship and the Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
CODY MICHAEL TOLAND, son of Jill and Danny Toland, will be awarded the Beatrice Education Association Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice; the Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice; a Sertoma Club Scholarship; the AMVETS Post #11 Scholarship; and the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship.
BLAKE ELIZABETH TRUSTY, daughter of Erin and Eric Trusty, has won the Board of Trustees Scholarship at Doane University.
EMMALEE ARLYNNE UNDEREINER, daughter of Deb Undereiner and Brent Undereiner, was selected for the Dr. Alan Fiala Natural Science Scholarship; the Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship at Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus; the Mark Metcalf Writing Achievement Award; a Horatio Alger Aksarben Scholar Award; the Deans Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and Emmalee has earned the President’s Education Award. EMMALEE
ABBY LANE WARE, daughter of Jamie and Steph Ware, is the recipient of the Beatrice Teachers Appreciation Scholarship; the Flood Communications of Beatrice, KWBE Athletic Scholarship; the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Abby earned a Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship and a University Foundation Scholarship.
HUNTER NATHAN WEIRICH, son of Nathan and Ronda Weirich, has won a Centenary United Methodist Church Scholarship, a Track and Field Scholarship from Midland University, and earned the President’s Education Award.
CHANEY MAE WEISS, daughter of Frank and Donna Weiss, was chosen to receive the Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship; the Lee and Elsie Donovan Scholarship, from the Beatrice Masonic Lodge #26; the Smithfield Fresh Meats Corporation Scholarship; and the Rural Health Opportunities Program Scholarship from Peru State College. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chaney earned the Husker Traditions Scholarship and the O & G Kammerer Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Chaney was awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. Chaney has also earned the President’s Education Award.
NICHOLAS LEE WITULSKI, son of Joyce Miller, is the winner of a Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship; the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship; a Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nick was awarded a Nebraska Achievement Tuition Scholarship, a Severa & Baumfalk Scholarship, and a College of Engineering Scholarship. Nick has also earned the President’s Education Award.
MADISON CHRISTINE WOLTER, daughter of Carol and Delbert Wolter, is the recipient of the Opal Shum Scholarship, the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship, the Draven A. Findeis Scholarship, the Sertoma Club Scholarship, the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship, and the Nebraska Emerging Leader Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
TY PARKER YOUNG, son of Thomas and Lufei Young, is being awarded the Husker Study and Stay Scholarship and the We Are Nebraska Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
QWIN MICHAEL ZABOKRTSKY, son of Jim and Tracy Zabokrtsky, was selected to receive the Eagles Auxiliary #531, Lee Miley Scholarship and the Glen Schwab Legion Baseball Scholarship.
JACKSON R. ZHANG, son of Susan Wu and Bob Zhang, was chosen to receive the Flood Communications of Beatrice, KWBE Athletic Scholarship.