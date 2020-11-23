Beatrice man arrested for breaking window of patrol car

A Beatrice man was arrested at a bar Saturday night after shattering the window of a Beatrice police patrol car.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a Beatrice police officer responded to Sixth and Perry streets to assist with a DUI investigation.

The assisting officer was in a patrol car near Biggs Bar and could hear a man, later identified as Kian Sonthana, 22, become aggressive toward the officers for conducting the investigation.

Arrest documents state Sonthana was flipping off police with both hands and yelling while a woman tried to calm him down. A short time later, Sonthana allegedly was seen by police emptying a beer bottle over the railing and threw it toward police, shattering the rear window of a patrol car.

The officer entered the bar and took Sonthana into custody. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to cost between $500-$1,500. Sonthana was arrested for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and attempted assault on a police officer.

