Beatrice man to serve on Truman State Board of Directors

Paul Garnett of Beatrice, Neb., has been selected to serve on the Truman State University Foundation Board of Directors as chair of the investment committee.

An Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA), Garnett has more than 40 years of industry experience. He is a financial advisor with Primary Wealth Management, LLC. Following a successful career with Edward Jones, he started several businesses including Garnett Investment Strategies, which he co-runs with his daughter, Traci Garnett-Froscheiser.

Garnett graduated from Truman in 1973 after coming to the University to play basketball and baseball. As chair of the Truman State University Foundation investment committee, he will provide guidance and oversight of the investment portfolio, help navigate market conditions and maintain the objective of producing income to fund scholarships and capital improvements.

A successful entrepreneur, Garnett has been involved in more than 20 private equity ventures including technology companies, medical emergency evacuation, and health and dietary startups. He also has more than 30 years of successful agricultural involvement in grain, egg, poultry and swine production.

Garnett has a well-established track record of philanthropic service. He sat on the Gage County Economic Development Corporation for 33 years and served as chairman for 24 years. He has also served on several other boards, including the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice Country Club, Southeast Community College Athletic Foundation, Nebraska Golf Association and the University of Nebraska Athletics Fund. He was awarded “Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska” by Governor Bob Kerry for efforts in leading the region and state in economic development.

