Beatrice men who grabbed fire extinguishers to help during Lincoln Mall riot briefly detained

Once released, Packett said, they had a good interaction with the officers, who were apologetic.

Siebe and Packett said they are both recent graduates who plan to join the military.

Their friend, Alex Ewald of Beatrice, said this is a typical example of the kind of people Siebe and Packett are.

"It doesn't surprise me that this is something that they would want to do," Ewald said.

Lehmkuhl, an employee of Allo Communications in Lincoln, said he came to see what was going on after watching protests erupt across the nation in recent days. He arrived at the County-City Building before the first tear gas canisters were released.

"That's when things really started popping off," he said.

It's frustrating, Lehmkuhl said, to see the efforts of legitimate protesters be accompanied by violence and vandalism against properties in the area that have nothing to do with the situation.

Packett said he, too, was frustrated with the destruction.

"They can protest," he said, "but it's turned away from protesting for George Floyd."