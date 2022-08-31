Beatrice native graduates boot camp

Private 1st Class Brock Ostdiek, 18, of Beatrice graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on August 19, 2022. Private 1st Class Ostdiek successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 43 recruits in the 3rd Battalion, Mike Company, Training Platoon 3261. Following ten days of leave he continues his training as a Marine.
Brock is a 2022 Graduate of Beatrice High School and son of Rob and Kris Ostdiek of Beatrice. Brock has long held a strong sense of patriotism inspired by Great Uncle Gary Gunn and Grandpa and Grandma Ostdiek who served in the armed forces.