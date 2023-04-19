Holly Fischer of Beatrice, a senior majoring in advertising and public relations, and political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was a finalist in the recent Society of Professional Journalists' Mark of Excellence Region 7 competition.

Fischer was a finalist in the Radio Feature category for "Libraries: Parental consent or censorship?."

"These awards highlight our students' outstanding work and dedication to pursuing excellence in journalism," said Shari Veil, dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. "We are committed to providing our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's rapidly evolving media landscape, and these awards are a testament to the success of our program."

The competition honors the best in student journalism, with most categories judged on the regional level. First-place finishers in each region advance to the national competition. The national winners will be showcased on spj.org, and a Best in Show award will be given for the best overall entry.