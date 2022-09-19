Beatrice police offering free training

Beatrice Public Schools' resource officers, Zac Lauenstein and Natasha Nesbitt, will offer a Standard Response Protocol training on Wednesday at the Hevelone Center at the Beatrice High School at 6 p.m.

“The free training will help parents and anyone who visits our schools better understand our emergency response plans, and know what to do if we are ever faced with an emergency such as a fire, tornado, earthquakes, snow emergency or worse, like a zombie attack” said Zac Lauenstein, School Resource Officer.

“SRP (Standard Response Protocol) is the emergency response plans that our schools use in the event of an emergency. There are specific things that people inside our schools need to do during emergencies (students, staff and visitors) and there are things that the public can do (or not do) to help us be able to safely deal with any emergency.”

Lauenstein said he expects the presentation to last about an hour, but officers will be available after to answer individual questions should any arise.