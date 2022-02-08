top story Beatrice Public Schools students perform at Hevelone Center Christina Lyons For the Daily Sun Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Limited Edition students perform at the Hevelone Center on Monday evening during the BHS Show Choir Exhibition. Hannah Loos directed the high school choirs. Christina Lyons Students perform at the Hevelone Center Monday evening. Limited Edition, First Edition and Delegation all took the stage during the show. Christina Lyons Members of Delegation perform in the BHS Show Choir Exhibition at the Hevelone Center on Monday evening. The Beatrice Middle School group was directed by John Francis. Christina Lyons Related to this story Most Popular Beatrice man sentenced for shooting death A Beatrice man will spend six years on probation for a shooting death that occurred last December. Blue Springs business sells returned, discontinued items BLUE SPRINGS -- Cornhusker Bargain Warehouse has a little bit of everything. Beatrice man sentenced in federal court for drug distribution A Beatrice man will serve a federal prison term for distributing methamphetamine in southeast Nebraska. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Terry's Steakhouse brings traffic to Virginia VIRGINIA -- Terry’s Steakhouse stands tall in the town of Virginia, even when shadowed by nearby grain elevators. Two arrested following drug investigations Two men from Gage County were arrested for drug violations following an investigation into drug distribution in the area. Sixteen BHS athletes sign letters of intent Sixteen Beatrice High School athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Filley Bar and Grill offers variety of food options FILLEY -- Three partners are cooking up something good in Filley. Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker. Bartlett makes history at district wrestling NEBRASKA CITY -- Autumn Bartlett made history on Saturday, becoming the first Beatrice Lady O wrestler to qualify for state.