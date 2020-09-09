Beatrice Running Club to host Hoppy Half marathon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beatrice's 2nd Annual Hoppy Half marathon, Half Relay and 5k race will take place on Saturday October 19th 2020 hosted by the Homestead Running Club.

This event will start and finish at Stone Hollow Brewery at 301 Court St and their Oktoberfest event will follow. Races will start at 8 a.m. on an out and back course for all three events.

The course is on the flat scenic Chief Standing Bear Trail and is a mix of concrete and crushed limestone. The Half (13.1 miles) can be ran solo or on a 2-3 person relay team. The 5k (3.1 miles) distance can be ran or walked.

COVID safety precautions will be in place and participants are encouraged to social distance and can carry their own water although there will be water and aid stations. The Half marathon relay teams will be responsible for transportation to and from exchange points.

Information will be provided on the spots to pick up and drop off runners. Included in the entry fee is a soft-blend long sleeve t-shirt, post-race refreshments and an Oktoberfest discount.

Register Online or by mail in. Early registration through Sept 11 will be guaranteed a shirt on race day but late and race day registrations accepted and will receive a shirt at a later date.

Proceeds will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the 19 mile Chief Standing Bear Trail. For entry information see event on Facebook, email homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or call 402-641-5746.

