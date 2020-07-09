Beatrice Runza employee earns honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shannon Cook, General Manager of the Beatrice Runza Restaurant, was recognized recently for an outstanding achievement.

Cook received the Rookie Manager of the Year award. The honor is presented to first-year general managers who have shown tremendous leadership and motivational skills.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National, stated, “Congratulations to Shannon for her outstanding performance. The store’s success is largely based on the superior skills of the management team and their commitment and dedication to quality work.”

