Beatrice Runza employee earns honor
Shannon Cook, General Manager of the Beatrice Runza Restaurant, was recognized recently for an outstanding achievement.

Cook received the Rookie Manager of the Year award. The honor is presented to first-year general managers who have shown tremendous leadership and motivational skills.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National, stated, “Congratulations to Shannon for her outstanding performance. The store’s success is largely based on the superior skills of the management team and their commitment and dedication to quality work.”

