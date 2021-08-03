Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature
Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 5
2 1 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -1
3 10 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 7
4 11 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7
5 7 70SS Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 2
6 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2
7 8 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1
8 15 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 7
9 12 33D Schmidt, Devin Nortonville, KS 3
10 9 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -1
11 14 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 3
12 2 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -10
13 17 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4
14 13 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -1
15 (DNF) 3 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -12
16 (DNF) 5 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -11
17 (DNF) 16 56T McLaughlin, Tristen Beatrice, NE -1
Heat 1
1 6 33D Schmidt, Devin Nortonville, KS 5
2 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 2
3 5 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 2
4 3 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -1
5 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3
6 1 56T McLaughlin, Tristen Beatrice, NE -5
Heat 2
1 1 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE 0
2 4 70SS Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 2
3 2 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -1
4 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 1
5 3 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -2
6 6 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 0
Heat 3
1 5 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 4
2 2 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0
3 1 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2
4 4 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 0
DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -2
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature-
1 12 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 11
2 8 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 6
3 2 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -1
4 11 72V Vanlaningham, Jesse Beatrice, NE 7
5 9 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4
6 15 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 9
7 7 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 0
8 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -5
9 13 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 4
10 5 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -5
11 4 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE -7
12 16 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 4
13 14 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 1
14 10 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE -4
15 (DNF) 20 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 5
16 (DNF) 19 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 3
17 (DNF) 6 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -11
18 (DNF) 1 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE -17
19 (DNF) 18 13T Jackson, Tyler Lincoln, NE -1
20 (DNF) 17 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -3
Heat 1
1 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 4
2 6 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 4
3 7 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 4
4 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -1
5 4 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE -1
6 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -4
7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6
Heat 2
1 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4
2 4 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS 2
3 3 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0
4 1 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE -3
5 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -3
6 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 0
Heat 3
1 2 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 1
2 6 72V Vanlaningham, Jesse Beatrice, NE 4
3 4 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 1
4 3 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -1
5 5 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 0
6 7 13T Jackson, Tyler Lincoln, NE 1
7 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -6
IMCA SportMods
A Feature
1 1 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0
2 10 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 8
3 13 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 10
4 8 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 4
5 11 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 6
6 9 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3
7 14 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 7
8 3 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -5
9 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -7
10 20 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 10
11 19 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 8
12 22 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE 10
13 23 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 10
14 17 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE 3
15 21 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 6
16 (DNF) 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -12
17 (DNF) 15 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -2
18 (DNF) 18 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 0
19 (DNF) 5 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE -14
20 (DNF) 6 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -14
21 (DNF) 7 6 Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE -14
22 (DNF) 16 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6
23 (DNF) 12 73 Oaks, Steffen Lincoln, NE -11
Heat 1
1 1 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0
2 4 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 2
3 6 6 Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 3
4 8 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4
5 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2
6 5 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -1
7 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -4
8 2 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -6
Heat 2
1 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 1
2 6 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 4
3 8 73 Oaks, Steffen Lincoln, NE 5
4 5 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 1
5 4 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -1
6 3 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3
7 (DNF) 7 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0
8 (DNF) 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -7
Heat 3
1 3 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2
2 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 0
3 6 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3
4 7 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3
5 4 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -1
6 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -1
7 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -6
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature
1 4 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 3
2 8 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 6
3 9 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 6
4 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2
5 3 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -2
6 7 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1
7 1 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -6
8 (DNF) 10 88 Lauenstein, Dylan Davenport, NE 2
9 (DNF) 5 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -4
10 (DNF) 2 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -8
Heat 1
1 1 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 0
2 2 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 0
3 5 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 2
4 3 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -1
5 4 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1
Heat 2
1 2 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1
2 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2
3 3 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 0
4 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -3
5 5 88 Lauenstein, Dylan Davenport, NE 0
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature
1 8 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 7
2 4 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 2
3 5 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 2
4 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 5
5 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2
6 6 4 Trauernicht, David Beatrice, NE 0
7 1 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE -6
8 11 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3
9 12 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 3
10 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -8
11 3 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -8
12 13 97 Sample, Ryan Lincoln, NE 1
13 10 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE -3
Heat 1
1 1 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE 0
2 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1
3 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2
4 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2
5 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 1
6 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -2
7 7 97 Sample, Ryan Lincoln, NE 0
Heat 2
1 2 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 1
2 6 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 4
3 3 4 Trauernicht, David Beatrice, NE 0
4 1 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -3
5 5 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 0
6 4 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -2
