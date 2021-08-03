 Skip to main content
Beatrice Speedway full results
IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature

Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-

1 6 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 5

2 1 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -1

3 10 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 7

4 11 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7

5 7 70SS Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 2

6 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2

7 8 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1

8 15 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 7

9 12 33D Schmidt, Devin Nortonville, KS 3

10 9 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -1

11 14 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 3

12 2 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -10

13 17 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4

14 13 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -1

15 (DNF) 3 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -12

16 (DNF) 5 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -11

17 (DNF) 16 56T McLaughlin, Tristen Beatrice, NE -1

Heat 1

1 6 33D Schmidt, Devin Nortonville, KS 5

2 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 2

3 5 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 2

4 3 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -1

5 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3

6 1 56T McLaughlin, Tristen Beatrice, NE -5

Heat 2

1 1 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE 0

2 4 70SS Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 2

3 2 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -1

4 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 1

5 3 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -2

6 6 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 0

Heat 3

1 5 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 4

2 2 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0

3 1 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2

4 4 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 0

DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -2

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature-

1 12 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 11

2 8 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 6

3 2 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -1

4 11 72V Vanlaningham, Jesse Beatrice, NE 7

5 9 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4

6 15 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 9

7 7 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 0

8 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -5

9 13 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 4

10 5 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -5

11 4 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE -7

12 16 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 4

13 14 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 1

14 10 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE -4

15 (DNF) 20 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 5

16 (DNF) 19 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 3

17 (DNF) 6 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -11

18 (DNF) 1 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE -17

19 (DNF) 18 13T Jackson, Tyler Lincoln, NE -1

20 (DNF) 17 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -3

Heat 1

1 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 4

2 6 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 4

3 7 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 4

4 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -1

5 4 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE -1

6 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -4

7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6

Heat 2

1 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4

2 4 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS 2

3 3 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0

4 1 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE -3

5 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -3

6 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 0

Heat 3

1 2 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 1

2 6 72V Vanlaningham, Jesse Beatrice, NE 4

3 4 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 1

4 3 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -1

5 5 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 0

6 7 13T Jackson, Tyler Lincoln, NE 1

7 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -6

IMCA SportMods

A Feature

1 1 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0

2 10 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 8

3 13 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 10

4 8 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 4

5 11 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 6

6 9 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3

7 14 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 7

8 3 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -5

9 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -7

10 20 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 10

11 19 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 8

12 22 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE 10

13 23 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 10

14 17 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE 3

15 21 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 6

16 (DNF) 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -12

17 (DNF) 15 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -2

18 (DNF) 18 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 0

19 (DNF) 5 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE -14

20 (DNF) 6 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -14

21 (DNF) 7 6 Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE -14

22 (DNF) 16 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6

23 (DNF) 12 73 Oaks, Steffen Lincoln, NE -11

Heat 1

1 1 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0

2 4 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 2

3 6 6 Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 3

4 8 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4

5 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2

6 5 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -1

7 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -4

8 2 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -6

Heat 2

1 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 1

2 6 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 4

3 8 73 Oaks, Steffen Lincoln, NE 5

4 5 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 1

5 4 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -1

6 3 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3

7 (DNF) 7 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0

8 (DNF) 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -7

Heat 3

1 3 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2

2 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 0

3 6 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3

4 7 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3

5 4 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -1

6 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -1

7 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -6

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature

1 4 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 3

2 8 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 6

3 9 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 6

4 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2

5 3 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -2

6 7 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1

7 1 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -6

8 (DNF) 10 88 Lauenstein, Dylan Davenport, NE 2

9 (DNF) 5 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -4

10 (DNF) 2 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -8

Heat 1

1 1 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 0

2 2 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 0

3 5 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 2

4 3 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -1

5 4 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1

Heat 2

1 2 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1

2 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2

3 3 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 0

4 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -3

5 5 88 Lauenstein, Dylan Davenport, NE 0

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature

1 8 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 7

2 4 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 2

3 5 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 2

4 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 5

5 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2

6 6 4 Trauernicht, David Beatrice, NE 0

7 1 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE -6

8 11 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3

9 12 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 3

10 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -8

11 3 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -8

12 13 97 Sample, Ryan Lincoln, NE 1

13 10 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE -3

Heat 1

1 1 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE 0

2 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1

3 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2

4 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2

5 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 1

6 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -2

7 7 97 Sample, Ryan Lincoln, NE 0

Heat 2

1 2 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 1

2 6 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 4

3 3 4 Trauernicht, David Beatrice, NE 0

4 1 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -3

5 5 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 0

6 4 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -2

