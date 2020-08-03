You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beatrice Speedway full results
View Comments

Beatrice Speedway full results

  • Updated

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

2 6 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

3 8 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

5 5 - Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

6 3 -3 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

7 14 +7 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

8 12 +4 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00

9 11 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

10 10 - Logan Nickelsen Marysville, KS 25L

11 15 +4 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

12 1 -11 James Love Superior, NE 55

13 (DNF) 2 -11 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

14 (DNF) 13 -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

15 (DNF) 9 -6 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

2 6 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

3 5 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

4 3 -1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

5 1 -4 James Love Superior, NE 55

6 7 +1 Logan Nickelsen Marysville, KS 25L

7 (DNF) 8 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

DNS - -6 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

Heat 2

1 4 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

2 5 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

3 1 -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

4 3 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

5 6 +1 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

7 7 - Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 12 +11 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

2 8 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 10 +7 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

4 4 - Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

5 1 -4 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

6 9 +3 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

7 11 +4 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

8 2 -6 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

9 6 -3 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

10 7 -3 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

11 13 +2 Eric Chab DeWitt, NE 11

12 18 +6 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X

13 3 -10 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

14 19 +5 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

15 17 +2 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

16 (DNF) 5 -11 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

17 (DNF) 14 -3 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

18 (DNF) 15 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

DNS - -3 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

2 2 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

3 4 +1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

4 5 +1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

5 1 -4 Eric Chab DeWitt, NE 11

6 3 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 3 - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

4 4 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

5 7 +2 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

6 (DNF) 1 -5 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

7 (DNF) 2 -5 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

2 6 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

3 4 +1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

4 2 -2 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

6 3 -3 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 6 +5 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

2 9 +7 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

3 12 +9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

4 7 +3 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

5 8 +3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

6 11 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

7 13 +6 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

8 15 +7 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

9 3 -6 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

10 5 -5 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

11 16 +5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

12 4 -8 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

13 14 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

14 19 +5 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00

15 18 +3 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

16 20 +4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

17 24 +7 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

18 23 +5 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

19 (DNF) 10 -9 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

20 (DNF) 17 -3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58

21 (DNF) 2 -19 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

22 (DNF) 1 -21 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

23 (DNF) 21 -2 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

24 (DNF) 22 -2 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

B Feature 1

1 4 +3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58

2 3 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

3 5 +2 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00

4 1 -3 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

5 8 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

6 12 +6 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

7 6 -1 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

8 11 +3 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

9 10 +1 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

10 9 -1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

11 2 -9 Derek Hall Lincoln, NE 44D

12 7 -5 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36

13 13 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

2 5 +3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

3 3 - Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

4 4 - Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

5 1 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

6 7 +1 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00

7 2 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

8 8 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 2 - Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D

3 4 +1 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

4 5 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16

5 7 +2 Derek Hall Lincoln, NE 44D

6 3 -3 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

7 (DNF) 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

Heat 3

1 4 +3 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

2 6 +4 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

3 2 -1 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

4 5 +1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

5 3 -2 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

6 7 +1 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36

7 1 -6 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

Heat 4

1 5 +4 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

2 2 - Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

3 1 -2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

4 4 - Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

5 3 -2 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58

6 7 +1 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

7 6 -1 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 7 +6 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 19

2 5 +3 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95

3 1 -2 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1

4 4 - Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

5 8 +3 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

6 3 -3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

7 2 -5 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

8 10 +2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

9 (DNF) 6 -3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

10 (DNF) 9 -1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95

2 3 +1 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

3 5 +2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 19

4 2 -2 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

5 (DNF) 1 -4 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1

Heat 2

1 3 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 5 +3 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

3 4 +1 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

4 1 -3 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

5 (DNF) 2 -3 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 10 +9 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

2 5 +3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

3 12 +9 Brandon Conkwright Wamego, KS 24C

4 7 +3 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 8 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

6 6 - Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

7 4 -3 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

8 1 -7 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

9 9 - Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

10 11 +1 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

11 3 -8 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

12 13 +1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

13 15 +2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

14 19 +5 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z

15 17 +2 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G

16 14 -2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

17 16 -1 Ryan Medeiros Topeka, KS 55

18 18 - Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

19 (DNF) 2 -17 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

Heat 1

1 1 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

2 5 +3 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

3 3 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

4 4 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 2 -3 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

6 7 +1 Ryan Medeiros Topeka, KS 55

7 6 -1 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z

Heat 2

1 4 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

2 2 - Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

3 5 +2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

4 3 -1 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

5 1 -4 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

6 6 - Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G

Heat 3

1 4 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

2 6 +4 Brandon Conkwright Wamego, KS 24C

3 2 -1 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

4 3 -1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B

5 1 -4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

6 5 -1 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News