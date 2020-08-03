Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
2 6 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
3 8 +5 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
4 7 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
5 5 - Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
6 3 -3 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
7 14 +7 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
8 12 +4 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00
9 11 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
10 10 - Logan Nickelsen Marysville, KS 25L
11 15 +4 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
12 1 -11 James Love Superior, NE 55
13 (DNF) 2 -11 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
14 (DNF) 13 -1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
15 (DNF) 9 -6 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
2 6 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
3 5 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
4 3 -1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
5 1 -4 James Love Superior, NE 55
6 7 +1 Logan Nickelsen Marysville, KS 25L
7 (DNF) 8 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
DNS - -6 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
Heat 2
1 4 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
2 5 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
3 1 -2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
4 3 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
5 6 +1 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
7 7 - Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 12 +11 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
2 8 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 10 +7 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
4 4 - Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
5 1 -4 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
6 9 +3 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
7 11 +4 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
8 2 -6 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
9 6 -3 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
10 7 -3 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
11 13 +2 Eric Chab DeWitt, NE 11
12 18 +6 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X
13 3 -10 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
14 19 +5 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
15 17 +2 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
16 (DNF) 5 -11 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
17 (DNF) 14 -3 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
18 (DNF) 15 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
DNS - -3 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
2 2 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
3 4 +1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
4 5 +1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
5 1 -4 Eric Chab DeWitt, NE 11
6 3 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 3 - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
4 4 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
5 7 +2 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
6 (DNF) 1 -5 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
7 (DNF) 2 -5 Cody Green Fairbury, NE 4X
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
2 6 +4 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
3 4 +1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
4 2 -2 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
6 3 -3 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 6 +5 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
2 9 +7 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
3 12 +9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
4 7 +3 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
5 8 +3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
6 11 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
7 13 +6 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
8 15 +7 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
9 3 -6 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
10 5 -5 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
11 16 +5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
12 4 -8 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
13 14 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
14 19 +5 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00
15 18 +3 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
16 20 +4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
17 24 +7 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
18 23 +5 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
19 (DNF) 10 -9 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
20 (DNF) 17 -3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58
21 (DNF) 2 -19 Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
22 (DNF) 1 -21 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
23 (DNF) 21 -2 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
24 (DNF) 22 -2 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
B Feature 1
1 4 +3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58
2 3 +1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
3 5 +2 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00
4 1 -3 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
5 8 +3 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
6 12 +6 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
7 6 -1 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
8 11 +3 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
9 10 +1 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
10 9 -1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
11 2 -9 Derek Hall Lincoln, NE 44D
12 7 -5 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36
13 13 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
2 5 +3 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
3 3 - Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
4 4 - Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
5 1 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
6 7 +1 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00
7 2 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
8 8 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 2 - Patrick Donovan Sterling, NE 4D
3 4 +1 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
4 5 +1 Kaylin Lopez Chowchilla, CA 16
5 7 +2 Derek Hall Lincoln, NE 44D
6 3 -3 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
7 (DNF) 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
Heat 3
1 4 +3 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
2 6 +4 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
3 2 -1 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
4 5 +1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
5 3 -2 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
6 7 +1 Dana Deeke Waverly, NE 36
7 1 -6 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
Heat 4
1 5 +4 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
2 2 - Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
3 1 -2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
4 4 - Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
5 3 -2 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58
6 7 +1 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
7 6 -1 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 7 +6 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 19
2 5 +3 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95
3 1 -2 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1
4 4 - Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
5 8 +3 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
6 3 -3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
7 2 -5 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
8 10 +2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
9 (DNF) 6 -3 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
10 (DNF) 9 -1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95
2 3 +1 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
3 5 +2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 19
4 2 -2 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
5 (DNF) 1 -4 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1
Heat 2
1 3 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 5 +3 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
3 4 +1 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
4 1 -3 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
5 (DNF) 2 -3 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 10 +9 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
2 5 +3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
3 12 +9 Brandon Conkwright Wamego, KS 24C
4 7 +3 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 8 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
6 6 - Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
7 4 -3 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
8 1 -7 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
9 9 - Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
10 11 +1 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
11 3 -8 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
12 13 +1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
13 15 +2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
14 19 +5 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z
15 17 +2 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G
16 14 -2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
17 16 -1 Ryan Medeiros Topeka, KS 55
18 18 - Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
19 (DNF) 2 -17 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
Heat 1
1 1 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
2 5 +3 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
3 3 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
4 4 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 2 -3 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
6 7 +1 Ryan Medeiros Topeka, KS 55
7 6 -1 Norm Ziegenbein Lincoln, NE 1Z
Heat 2
1 4 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
2 2 - Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
3 5 +2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
4 3 -1 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
5 1 -4 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
6 6 - Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G
Heat 3
1 4 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
2 6 +4 Brandon Conkwright Wamego, KS 24C
3 2 -1 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
4 3 -1 Randy Brown Chowchilla, CA 16B
5 1 -4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
6 5 -1 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!