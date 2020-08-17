Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 7 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
3 8 +5 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
4 5 +1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
5 6 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
6 1 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
7 10 +3 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
8 4 -4 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
9 2 -7 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
10 12 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
11 11 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
12 (DNF) 13 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
13 (DNF) 3 -10 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
Heat 1
1 5 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
2 6 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
3 3 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
4 4 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
5 2 -3 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
6 1 -5 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
7 7 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
Heat 2
1 1 - Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
2 5 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
3 3 - Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
4 4 - Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
5 6 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 7 +6 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
2 8 +6 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
3 9 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
4 12 +8 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V
5 11 +6 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
6 10 +4 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
7 5 -2 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
8 16 +8 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
9 2 -7 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
10 1 -9 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
11 3 -8 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
12 6 -6 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
13 4 -9 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
14 15 +1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
15 13 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
16 14 -2 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
17 17 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V
2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 4 +1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
4 2 -2 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
6 3 -3 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
2 5 +3 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 4 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
4 3 -1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
5 1 -4 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B
6 6 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
Heat 3
1 2 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
2 5 +3 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
3 4 +1 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
4 3 -1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
5 1 -4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 10 +9 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 11 +9 Devyn Peterson Milford, NE 5D
3 9 +6 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
4 7 +3 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
5 5 - Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
6 18 +12 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
7 6 -1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
8 14 +6 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00
9 12 +3 Jacob Swanson Lincoln, NE 31S
10 4 -6 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
11 16 +5 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
12 1 -11 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
13 13 - David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
14 2 -12 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
15 22 +7 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
16 20 +4 Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K
17 (DNF) 8 -9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
18 (DNF) 19 +1 Mclain Reed Lincoln, NE 98
19 (DNF) 21 +2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
20 (DNF) 3 -17 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
21 (DNF) 15 -6 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
22 (DNF) 17 -5 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
Heat 1
1 3 +2 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
2 4 +2 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
3 6 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
4 7 +3 Jacob Swanson Lincoln, NE 31S
5 1 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
6 2 -4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
7 (DNF) 5 -2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 5 +3 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
3 4 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
4 2 -2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
5 3 -2 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00
6 7 +1 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
7 1 -6 Mclain Reed Lincoln, NE 98
Heat 3
1 5 +4 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 2 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
3 1 -2 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
4 6 +2 Devyn Peterson Milford, NE 5D
5 7 +2 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
6 (DNF) 3 -3 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
7 (DNF) 8 +1 Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K
8 (DNF) 4 -4 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 5 +4 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 7 +4 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
4 9 +5 Shane Stutzman Milford, NE 22S
5 10 +5 Eric Rempel Palmyra, NE 21
6 6 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
7 3 -4 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
8 12 +4 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
9 (DNF) 2 -7 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
10 (DNF) 4 -6 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
11 (DNF) 1 -10 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
12 (DNF) 11 -1 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 5 +3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
3 3 - John Meyer Odell, NE 29
4 6 +2 Shane Stutzman Milford, NE 22S
5 1 -4 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
6 (DNF) 2 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Heat 2
1 5 +4 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 1 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
3 3 - Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6
4 4 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
5 6 +1 Eric Rempel Palmyra, NE 21
6 2 -4 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 9 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 8 +6 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
3 7 +4 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
4 10 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
5 5 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
6 4 -2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
7 3 -4 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
8 14 +6 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
9 2 -7 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
10 12 +2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
11 15 +4 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
12 (DNF) 6 -6 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
13 (DNF) 13 - Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
14 (DNF) 1 -13 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
15 (DNF) 11 -4 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
2 4 +2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
3 3 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
4 7 +3 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
5 5 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
6 2 -4 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G
7 1 -6 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
2 7 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
3 4 +1 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
4 5 +1 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
5 8 +3 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
6 2 -4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
7 3 -4 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
