Beatrice Speedway full results
  Updated

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 7 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

3 8 +5 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

4 5 +1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

5 6 +1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

6 1 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

7 10 +3 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

8 4 -4 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

9 2 -7 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

10 12 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

11 11 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

12 (DNF) 13 +1 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

13 (DNF) 3 -10 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

Heat 1

1 5 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

2 6 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

3 3 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

4 4 - Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

5 2 -3 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

6 1 -5 Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

7 7 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

Heat 2

1 1 - Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

2 5 +3 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

3 3 - Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

4 4 - Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

5 6 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

6 2 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 7 +6 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

2 8 +6 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

3 9 +6 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

4 12 +8 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V

5 11 +6 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

6 10 +4 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

7 5 -2 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

8 16 +8 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

9 2 -7 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

10 1 -9 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

11 3 -8 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

12 6 -6 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

13 4 -9 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

14 15 +1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

15 13 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

16 14 -2 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

17 17 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V

2 5 +3 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 4 +1 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

4 2 -2 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

5 1 -4 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

6 3 -3 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

2 5 +3 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 4 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

4 3 -1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

5 1 -4 Sean Bogart Marysville, KS 00B

6 6 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

Heat 3

1 2 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

2 5 +3 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

3 4 +1 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

4 3 -1 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

5 1 -4 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 10 +9 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 11 +9 Devyn Peterson Milford, NE 5D

3 9 +6 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

4 7 +3 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

5 5 - Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

6 18 +12 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

7 6 -1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

8 14 +6 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00

9 12 +3 Jacob Swanson Lincoln, NE 31S

10 4 -6 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

11 16 +5 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

12 1 -11 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

13 13 - David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

14 2 -12 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

15 22 +7 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

16 20 +4 Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K

17 (DNF) 8 -9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

18 (DNF) 19 +1 Mclain Reed Lincoln, NE 98

19 (DNF) 21 +2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

20 (DNF) 3 -17 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

21 (DNF) 15 -6 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

22 (DNF) 17 -5 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

Heat 1

1 3 +2 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

2 4 +2 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

3 6 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

4 7 +3 Jacob Swanson Lincoln, NE 31S

5 1 -4 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

6 2 -4 Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

7 (DNF) 5 -2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 5 +3 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

3 4 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

4 2 -2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

5 3 -2 Joe Schidler Omaha, NE K00

6 7 +1 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

7 1 -6 Mclain Reed Lincoln, NE 98

Heat 3

1 5 +4 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 2 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

3 1 -2 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

4 6 +2 Devyn Peterson Milford, NE 5D

5 7 +2 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

6 (DNF) 3 -3 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

7 (DNF) 8 +1 Kevin Harding Alexandria, NE 61K

8 (DNF) 4 -4 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 5 +4 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 8 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 7 +4 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

4 9 +5 Shane Stutzman Milford, NE 22S

5 10 +5 Eric Rempel Palmyra, NE 21

6 6 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

7 3 -4 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

8 12 +4 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

9 (DNF) 2 -7 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

10 (DNF) 4 -6 Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

11 (DNF) 1 -10 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

12 (DNF) 11 -1 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 5 +3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

3 3 - John Meyer Odell, NE 29

4 6 +2 Shane Stutzman Milford, NE 22S

5 1 -4 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

6 (DNF) 2 -4 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Heat 2

1 5 +4 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 1 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

3 3 - Tyler Phelps Beatrice, NE 6

4 4 - Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

5 6 +1 Eric Rempel Palmyra, NE 21

6 2 -4 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 9 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

2 8 +6 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

3 7 +4 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

4 10 +6 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

5 5 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

6 4 -2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

7 3 -4 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

8 14 +6 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

9 2 -7 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

10 12 +2 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

11 15 +4 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

12 (DNF) 6 -6 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

13 (DNF) 13 - Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

14 (DNF) 1 -13 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

15 (DNF) 11 -4 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

2 4 +2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

3 3 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

4 7 +3 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

5 5 - Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

6 2 -4 Randy Herrmann Sabetha, KS 4G

7 1 -6 Brandon Verbeek Hickman, NE 4B

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

2 7 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

3 4 +1 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

4 5 +1 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

5 8 +3 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

6 2 -4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

7 3 -4 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

