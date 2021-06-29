Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature
Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-
1 8 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 7
2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7
3 7 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 4
4 12 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 8
5 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -3
6 13 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 7
7 4 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -3
8 10 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE 2
9 (DNF) 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -8
10 (DNF) 11 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE 1
11 (DNF) 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -8
12 (DNF) 6 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE -6
DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -8
Heat 1
1 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 1
2 5 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 3
3 4 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1
4 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2
5 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -4
6 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 1
7 3 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -4
Heat 2
1 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4
2 2 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0
3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1
4 6 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE 2
5 3 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -2
6 1 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -5
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature
1 2 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 1
2 8 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 6
3 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 0
4 12 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 8
5 14 7N Ronnebaum, Nick Onaga, KS 9
6 6 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0
7 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3
8 11 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 3
9 7 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -2
10 1 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -9
11 5 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -6
12 4 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -8
13 9 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -4
14 18 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 4
15 13 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -2
16 17 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 1
17 20 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 3
18 16 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -2
19 (DNF) 15 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4
Heat 1
1 4 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 3
2 7 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5
3 6 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 3
4 5 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1
5 3 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -2
6 2 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -4
7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6
Heat 2
1 3 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 2
2 5 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 3
3 6 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3
4 4 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 0
5 7 7N Ronnebaum, Nick Onaga, KS 2
6 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -5
7 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5
Heat 3
1 2 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1
2 6 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 4
3 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 2
4 4 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS 0
5 1 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4
6 3 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -3
IMCA SportMods
A Feature
1 2 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 1
2 7 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 5
3 1 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE -2
4 4 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0
5 9 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4
6 3 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -3
7 12 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5
8 11 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3
9 10 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 1
10 15 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 5
11 8 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -3
12 18 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 6
13 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -8
14 13 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -1
15 17 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 2
16 (DNF) 14 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -2
DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -1
DQ 6 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE -12
Heat 1
1 2 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 1
2 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2
3 5 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 2
4 6 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 2
5 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -2
6 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -5
Heat 2
1 4 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3
2 6 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 4
3 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0
4 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 1
5 2 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3
6 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -5
Heat 3
1 1 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE 0
2 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 4
3 2 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -1
4 5 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 1
5 3 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2
6 4 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature
1 6 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 5
2 10 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 8
3 1 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -2
4 8 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 4
5 4 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE -1
6 2 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE -4
7 12 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 5
8 5 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS -3
9 14 29D Deters, Greg Centralia, KS 5
10 (DNF) 13 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS 3
11 (DNF) 11 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 0
12 (DNF) 7 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -5
13 (DNF) 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -10
14 (DNF) 9 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -5
15(DNF) 15 35 Deters, Anthony Centrailia, KS 0
DNS DNS 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 0
Heat 1
1 3 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 2
2 4 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 2
3 5 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 2
4 6 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 2
5 7 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 2
6 2 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS -4
7 1 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -6
8 (DNF) 8 35 Deters, Anthony Centrailia, KS 0
Heat 2
1 1 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE 0
2 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 1
3 6 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 3
4 4 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 0
5 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2
6 5 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE -1
7 8 29D Deters, Greg Centralia, KS 1
DNS DNS 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -6
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature
1 6 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 5
2 8 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 6
3 5 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2
4 10 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 6
5 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -2
6 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 3
7 4 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -3
8 7 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -1
9 11 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 2
10 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -8
11 12 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 1
12 (DNF) 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -11
Heat 1
1 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 3
2 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -1
3 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 0
4 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2
5 5 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 0
6 2 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -4
Heat 2
1 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3
2 6 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 4
3 5 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 2
4 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -2
5 3 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -2
6 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -5
Beatrice Speedway full results