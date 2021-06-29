 Skip to main content
Beatrice Speedway full results
IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature

Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-

1 8 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 7

2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7

3 7 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 4

4 12 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 8

5 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -3

6 13 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 7

7 4 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -3

8 10 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE 2

9 (DNF) 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -8

10 (DNF) 11 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE 1

11 (DNF) 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -8

12 (DNF) 6 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE -6

DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -8

Heat 1

1 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 1

2 5 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 3

3 4 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1

4 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2

5 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -4

6 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 1

7 3 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -4

Heat 2

1 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4

2 2 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0

3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1

4 6 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE 2

5 3 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -2

6 1 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -5

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature

1 2 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 1

2 8 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 6

3 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 0

4 12 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 8

5 14 7N Ronnebaum, Nick Onaga, KS 9

6 6 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0

7 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3

8 11 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 3

9 7 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -2

10 1 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -9

11 5 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -6

12 4 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -8

13 9 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -4

14 18 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 4

15 13 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -2

16 17 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 1

17 20 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 3

18 16 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -2

19 (DNF) 15 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4

Heat 1

1 4 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 3

2 7 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5

3 6 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 3

4 5 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1

5 3 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -2

6 2 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -4

7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6

Heat 2

1 3 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 2

2 5 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 3

3 6 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3

4 4 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 0

5 7 7N Ronnebaum, Nick Onaga, KS 2

6 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -5

7 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5

Heat 3

1 2 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1

2 6 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 4

3 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 2

4 4 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS 0

5 1 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4

6 3 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -3

IMCA SportMods

A Feature

1 2 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 1

2 7 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 5

3 1 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE -2

4 4 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0

5 9 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4

6 3 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -3

7 12 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5

8 11 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3

9 10 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 1

10 15 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 5

11 8 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -3

12 18 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 6

13 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -8

14 13 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -1

15 17 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 2

16 (DNF) 14 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -2

DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -1

DQ 6 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE -12

Heat 1

1 2 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 1

2 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2

3 5 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 2

4 6 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 2

5 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -2

6 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -5

Heat 2

1 4 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3

2 6 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 4

3 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 0

4 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 1

5 2 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3

6 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -5

Heat 3

1 1 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE 0

2 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 4

3 2 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -1

4 5 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 1

5 3 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2

6 4 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature

1 6 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 5

2 10 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 8

3 1 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -2

4 8 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 4

5 4 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE -1

6 2 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE -4

7 12 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 5

8 5 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS -3

9 14 29D Deters, Greg Centralia, KS 5

10 (DNF) 13 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS 3

11 (DNF) 11 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 0

12 (DNF) 7 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -5

13 (DNF) 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -10

14 (DNF) 9 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -5

15(DNF) 15 35 Deters, Anthony Centrailia, KS 0

DNS DNS 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 0

Heat 1

1 3 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 2

2 4 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 2

3 5 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 2

4 6 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 2

5 7 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 2

6 2 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS -4

7 1 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -6

8 (DNF) 8 35 Deters, Anthony Centrailia, KS 0

Heat 2

1 1 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE 0

2 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 1

3 6 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 3

4 4 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 0

5 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2

6 5 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE -1

7 8 29D Deters, Greg Centralia, KS 1

DNS DNS 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -6

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature

1 6 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 5

2 8 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 6

3 5 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2

4 10 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 6

5 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -2

6 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 3

7 4 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -3

8 7 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -1

9 11 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 2

10 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -8

11 12 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 1

12 (DNF) 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -11

Heat 1

1 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 3

2 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -1

3 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 0

4 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2

5 5 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 0

6 2 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -4

Heat 2

1 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3

2 6 60IV Roth, Anthony Columbus, NE 4

3 5 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 2

4 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -2

5 3 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -2

6 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -5

