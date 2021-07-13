 Skip to main content
Beatrice Speedway full results
Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature

Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-

1 2 6S Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 1

2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7

3 8 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 5

4 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0

5 5 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 0

6 6 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 0

7 7 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 0

8 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -7

9 13 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4

10 11 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 1

11 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -8

DNS DNS 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -2

DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -1

Heat 1

1 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE 0

2 6 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4

3 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4

4 5 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 1

5 (DNF) 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3

6 (DNF) 4 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -2

DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -4

Heat 2

1 1 6S Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 0

2 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 4

3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1

4 5 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1

5 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2

6 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -4

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature

1 2 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 1

2 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 4

3 9 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 6

4 12 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 8

5 11 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 6

6 1 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -5

7 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE -4

8 22 12T Jones, Tanner Cairo, NE 14

9 8 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -1

10 13 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 3

11 18 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 7

12 16 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE 4

13 20 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 7

14 17 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE 3

15 21 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 6

16 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE -6

17 (DNF) 15 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -2

18 (DNF) 5 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -13

19 (DNF) 7 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -12

20 (DNF) 19 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -1

21 (DNF) 4 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE -17

22 (DNF) 14 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -8

Heat 1

1 4 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 3

2 7 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 5

3 2 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -1

4 5 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 1

5 6 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1

6 3 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -3

7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6

Heat 2

1 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 2

2 4 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 2

3 5 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 2

4 6 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 2

5 1 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4

6 7 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE 1

7 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5

Heat 3

1 6 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5

2 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE 1

3 4 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1

4 5 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 1

5 7 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 2

6 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -4

7 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -6

8 (DNF) 8 12T Jones, Tanner Cairo, NE 0

IMCA SportMods

A Feature

1 9 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 8

2 11 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 9

3 8 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 5

4 6 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2

5 10 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5

6 3 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -3

7 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6

8 18 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD 10

9 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -4

10 12 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 2

11 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -7

12 17 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 5

13 15 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 2

14 14 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE 0

15 20 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 5

16 13 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3

17 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -15

18 (DNF) 7 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE -11

DNS DNS 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE -3

DNS DNS 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -1

B Feature

1 1 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE 0

2 4 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 2

3 2 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD -1

4 9 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 5

5 10 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 5

6 5 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -1

7 12 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 5

8 (DNF) 8 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0

9 (DNF) 3 34 Sutter, Jordan Fairfax, MO -6

10 (DNF) 11 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 1

11 (DNF) 6 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -5

12 (DNF) 7 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -5

Heat 1

1 4 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 3

2 2 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE 0

3 5 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 2

4 6 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE 2

5 1 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -4

6 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -3

Heat 2

1 4 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 3

2 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 0

3 3 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 0

4 5 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD 1

5 1 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -4

6 (DNF) 6 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 0

Heat 3

1 3 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 2

2 4 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 2

3 2 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1

4 5 34 Sutter, Jordan Fairfax, MO 1

5 (DNF) 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -4

Heat 4

1 2 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 1

2 4 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 2

3 1 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -2

4 5 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 1

5 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2

Heat 5

1 2 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 1

2 4 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2

3 3 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 0

4 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -3

5 5 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 0

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature

1 8 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 7

2 9 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 7

3 10 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 7

4 11 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 7

5 6 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1

6 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -5

7 5 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -2

8 13 22A Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 5

9 (DNF) 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -7

10 (DNF) 3 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -7

11 (DNF) 4 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -7

12 (DNF) 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -5

13 (DNF) 14 15W Ingersoll, Jeff Marysville, KS 1

14 (DNF) 12 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -2

Heat 1

1 6 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 5

2 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -1

3 7 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 4

4 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -2

5 3 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2

6 5 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1

7 4 22A Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS -3

Heat 2

1 6 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 5

2 5 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 3

3 4 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1

4 3 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -1

5 2 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -3

6 (DNF) 1 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -5

7 (DNF) 7 15W Ingersoll, Jeff Marysville, KS 0

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature

1 5 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 4

2 8 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 6

3 9 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 6

4 6 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 2

5 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2

6 4 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -2

7 10 75JR Baca, Chaz Mesa, AZ 3

8 11 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3

9 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -7

10 3 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -7

11 12 1000 Reeves, Jimmy Albert, KS 1

12 (DNF) 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -11

Heat 1

1 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS 0

2 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2

3 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 0

4 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -2

5 6 75JR Baca, Chaz Mesa, AZ 1

6 5 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1

Heat 2

1 2 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1

2 4 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2

3 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2

4 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1

5 3 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -2

6 6 1000 Reeves, Jimmy Albert, KS 0

