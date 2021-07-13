Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature
Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6S Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 1
2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7
3 8 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 5
4 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0
5 5 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 0
6 6 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 0
7 7 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 0
8 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -7
9 13 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4
10 11 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 1
11 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -8
DNS DNS 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -2
DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -1
Heat 1
1 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE 0
2 6 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4
3 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4
4 5 12M Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 1
5 (DNF) 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3
6 (DNF) 4 15B Brown, Justin Beatrice, NE -2
DNS DNS 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -4
Heat 2
1 1 6S Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 0
2 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 4
3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1
4 5 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1
5 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2
6 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -4
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature
1 2 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 1
2 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 4
3 9 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 6
4 12 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 8
5 11 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 6
6 1 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -5
7 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE -4
8 22 12T Jones, Tanner Cairo, NE 14
9 8 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -1
10 13 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 3
11 18 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 7
12 16 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE 4
13 20 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 7
14 17 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE 3
15 21 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE 6
16 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE -6
17 (DNF) 15 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE -2
18 (DNF) 5 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE -13
19 (DNF) 7 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -12
20 (DNF) 19 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -1
21 (DNF) 4 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE -17
22 (DNF) 14 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -8
Heat 1
1 4 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 3
2 7 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 5
3 2 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -1
4 5 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 1
5 6 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1
6 3 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -3
7 1 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS -6
Heat 2
1 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 2
2 4 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 2
3 5 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 2
4 6 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 2
5 1 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -4
6 7 4X Green, Cody Fairbury, NE 1
7 2 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5
Heat 3
1 6 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5
2 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE 1
3 4 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1
4 5 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 1
5 7 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 2
6 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -4
7 1 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -6
8 (DNF) 8 12T Jones, Tanner Cairo, NE 0
IMCA SportMods
A Feature
1 9 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 8
2 11 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 9
3 8 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 5
4 6 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2
5 10 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5
6 3 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -3
7 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6
8 18 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD 10
9 5 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -4
10 12 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 2
11 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -7
12 17 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 5
13 15 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 2
14 14 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE 0
15 20 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 5
16 13 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -3
17 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -15
18 (DNF) 7 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE -11
DNS DNS 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE -3
DNS DNS 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -1
B Feature
1 1 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE 0
2 4 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 2
3 2 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD -1
4 9 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 5
5 10 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 5
6 5 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -1
7 12 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 5
8 (DNF) 8 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0
9 (DNF) 3 34 Sutter, Jordan Fairfax, MO -6
10 (DNF) 11 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 1
11 (DNF) 6 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -5
12 (DNF) 7 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -5
Heat 1
1 4 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 3
2 2 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE 0
3 5 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 2
4 6 5T Nerud, Tyler Dorchester, NE 2
5 1 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -4
6 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -3
Heat 2
1 4 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 3
2 2 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 0
3 3 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 0
4 5 7X Becker, Wayne Dakota Dunes, SD 1
5 1 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -4
6 (DNF) 6 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 0
Heat 3
1 3 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 2
2 4 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE 2
3 2 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1
4 5 34 Sutter, Jordan Fairfax, MO 1
5 (DNF) 1 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -4
Heat 4
1 2 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 1
2 4 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 2
3 1 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -2
4 5 17 Lenz, Mary Elmwood, NE 1
5 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2
Heat 5
1 2 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 1
2 4 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 2
3 3 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 0
4 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -3
5 5 50 Holthaus, Gary Topeka, KS 0
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature
1 8 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 7
2 9 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 7
3 10 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 7
4 11 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 7
5 6 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1
6 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -5
7 5 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -2
8 13 22A Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 5
9 (DNF) 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -7
10 (DNF) 3 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -7
11 (DNF) 4 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -7
12 (DNF) 7 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -5
13 (DNF) 14 15W Ingersoll, Jeff Marysville, KS 1
14 (DNF) 12 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -2
Heat 1
1 6 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 5
2 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -1
3 7 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 4
4 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -2
5 3 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2
6 5 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1
7 4 22A Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS -3
Heat 2
1 6 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 5
2 5 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 3
3 4 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1
4 3 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -1
5 2 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -3
6 (DNF) 1 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -5
7 (DNF) 7 15W Ingersoll, Jeff Marysville, KS 0
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature
1 5 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 4
2 8 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 6
3 9 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 6
4 6 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 2
5 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2
6 4 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -2
7 10 75JR Baca, Chaz Mesa, AZ 3
8 11 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3
9 2 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -7
10 3 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -7
11 12 1000 Reeves, Jimmy Albert, KS 1
12 (DNF) 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -11
Heat 1
1 1 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS 0
2 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 2
3 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 0
4 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -2
5 6 75JR Baca, Chaz Mesa, AZ 1
6 5 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1
Heat 2
1 2 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1
2 4 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2
3 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2
4 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1
5 3 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -2
6 6 1000 Reeves, Jimmy Albert, KS 0
