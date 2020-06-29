Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 12 +11 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
2 2 - Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X
3 7 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
4 1 -3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
5 10 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
6 8 +2 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
7 6 -1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
8 4 -4 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
9 3 -6 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00
10 9 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
11 5 -6 Tim Cude Beatrice, NE 22
12 14 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
13 13 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
14 (DNF) 15 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
15 (DNF) 16 +1 James Love Superior, NE 55
DNS - -5 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
DNS - - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
Heat 1
1 1 - Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
2 2 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
3 3 - Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X
4 6 +2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
5 5 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77
6 (DNF) 4 -2 James Love Superior, NE 55
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
2 3 +1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
3 4 +1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
4 5 +1 Tim Cude Beatrice, NE 22
5 1 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
6 6 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
Heat 3
1 2 +1 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
2 1 -1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
3 4 +1 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
4 3 -1 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00
DNS - - David Kappel Junction City, KS 45
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 1 - Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
2 2 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
3 5 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
4 17 +13 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
5 9 +4 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
6 11 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
7 7 - Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
8 4 -4 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
9 18 +9 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
10 12 +2 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
11 8 -3 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
12 14 +2 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
13 13 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
14 15 +1 Dylan Lauenstein Davenport, NE 88D
15 16 +1 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
16 (DNF) 10 -6 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V
17 (DNF) 3 -14 Shelby Thernes Beatrice, NE 24S
18 (DNF) 6 -12 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
DNS - - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
DNS - - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
Heat 1
1 3 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
2 1 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
3 4 +1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41
4 5 +1 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
5 2 -3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
6 6 - Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
7 (DNF) 7 - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
2 2 - Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
3 1 -2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
4 3 -1 Shelby Thernes Beatrice, NE 24S
5 5 - Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88
6 (DNF) 4 -2 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
7 (DNF) 7 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
Heat 3
1 3 +2 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V
2 5 +3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
3 4 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
4 2 -2 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
5 1 -4 Dylan Lauenstein Davenport, NE 88D
6 6 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 1 - Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 3 +1 Jarred Hackler Juniata, NE 00
3 5 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
4 7 +3 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
5 6 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
6 8 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
7 12 +5 Taylor Metz Washington, KS 30
8 13 +5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
9 16 +7 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
10 14 +4 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
11 9 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
12 20 +8 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
13 17 +4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
14 (DNF) 4 -10 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
15 (DNF) 10 -5 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
16 (DNF) 2 -14 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
17 (DNF) 21 +4 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
18 (DNF) 18 - Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
19 (DNF) 15 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
20 (DNF) 11 -9 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
21 (DNF) 19 -2 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
Heat 1
1 1 - Taylor Metz Washington, KS 30
2 6 +4 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B
3 4 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
4 2 -2 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
5 7 +2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
6 3 -3 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
7 (DNF) 5 -2 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
Heat 2
1 1 - Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
2 3 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
3 7 +4 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
4 6 +2 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
5 4 -1 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17
6 5 -1 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
7 2 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T
Heat 3
1 1 - Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
2 5 +3 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
3 2 -1 Jarred Hackler Juniata, NE 00
4 4 - Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
5 3 -2 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27
6 6 - Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K
7 7 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 7 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 9 +7 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77
3 1 -2 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
4 11 +7 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
5 4 -1 Jason Kreft Beatrice, NE 28
6 8 +2 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
7 (DNF) 5 -2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
8 (DNF) 13 +5 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
9 (DNF) 3 -6 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
10 (DNF) 10 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
11 (DNF) 6 -5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
12 (DNF) 2 -10 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
DNS - -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
Heat 1
1 2 +1 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
2 6 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
3 5 +2 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
4 1 -3 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77
5 3 -2 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9
6 4 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
7 7 - Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W
Heat 2
1 6 +5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
2 2 - Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
3 4 +1 Jason Kreft Beatrice, NE 28
4 1 -3 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
5 3 -2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
6 (DNF) 5 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
MCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 3 +2 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M
2 6 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
3 5 +2 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
4 12 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
5 10 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
6 9 +3 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75
7 4 -3 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
8 7 -1 Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D
9 19 +10 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
10 8 -2 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
11 1 -10 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
12 2 -10 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
13 11 -2 Eston Whisler Otis, OR 82
14 18 +4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
15 15 - Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
16 13 -3 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
17 17 - Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
18 (DNF) 16 -2 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
DNS - -5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
Heat 1
1 1 - Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D
2 3 +1 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M
3 2 -1 Eston Whisler Otis, OR 82
4 4 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
5 6 +1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
6 5 -1 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
7 7 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
2 3 +1 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
3 6 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
4 5 +1 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75
5 1 -4 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
6 4 -2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
Heat 3
1 1 - Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
2 2 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21
3 3 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX
4 6 +2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
5 4 -1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
6 (DNF) 5 -1 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
