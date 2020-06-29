You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beatrice Speedway full results
View Comments

Beatrice Speedway full results

  • Updated

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 12 +11 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

2 2 - Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X

3 7 +4 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

4 1 -3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

5 10 +5 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

6 8 +2 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

7 6 -1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

8 4 -4 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

9 3 -6 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00

10 9 -1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

11 5 -6 Tim Cude Beatrice, NE 22

12 14 +2 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

13 13 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

14 (DNF) 15 +1 David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

15 (DNF) 16 +1 James Love Superior, NE 55

DNS - -5 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

DNS - - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

Heat 1

1 1 - Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

2 2 - Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

3 3 - Noah Boller Beatrice, NE 19X

4 6 +2 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

5 5 - Jacob Miller Beatrice, NE 77

6 (DNF) 4 -2 James Love Superior, NE 55

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

2 3 +1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

3 4 +1 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

4 5 +1 Tim Cude Beatrice, NE 22

5 1 -4 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

6 6 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

Heat 3

1 2 +1 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

2 1 -1 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

3 4 +1 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

4 3 -1 Billy Mitchell Seneca, KS 00

DNS - - David Kappel Junction City, KS 45

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 1 - Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

2 2 - John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

3 5 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

4 17 +13 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

5 9 +4 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

6 11 +5 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

7 7 - Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

8 4 -4 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

9 18 +9 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

10 12 +2 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

11 8 -3 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

12 14 +2 Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

13 13 - Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

14 15 +1 Dylan Lauenstein Davenport, NE 88D

15 16 +1 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

16 (DNF) 10 -6 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V

17 (DNF) 3 -14 Shelby Thernes Beatrice, NE 24S

18 (DNF) 6 -12 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

DNS - - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

DNS - - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

Heat 1

1 3 +2 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

2 1 -1 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

3 4 +1 Adam Wasserman Fairbury, NE 41

4 5 +1 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

5 2 -3 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

6 6 - Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

7 (DNF) 7 - Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

2 2 - Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

3 1 -2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

4 3 -1 Shelby Thernes Beatrice, NE 24S

5 5 - Austin Nouzovksy Beatrice, NE 88

6 (DNF) 4 -2 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

7 (DNF) 7 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

Heat 3

1 3 +2 Jesse Vanlaningham Beatrice, NE 72V

2 5 +3 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

3 4 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

4 2 -2 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

5 1 -4 Dylan Lauenstein Davenport, NE 88D

6 6 - Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 1 - Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 3 +1 Jarred Hackler Juniata, NE 00

3 5 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

4 7 +3 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

5 6 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

6 8 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

7 12 +5 Taylor Metz Washington, KS 30

8 13 +5 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

9 16 +7 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

10 14 +4 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

11 9 -2 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

12 20 +8 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

13 17 +4 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

14 (DNF) 4 -10 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

15 (DNF) 10 -5 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

16 (DNF) 2 -14 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

17 (DNF) 21 +4 Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

18 (DNF) 18 - Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

19 (DNF) 15 -4 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

20 (DNF) 11 -9 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

21 (DNF) 19 -2 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

Heat 1

1 1 - Taylor Metz Washington, KS 30

2 6 +4 Travis Burger Manhattan, KS 6B

3 4 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

4 2 -2 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

5 7 +2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

6 3 -3 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

7 (DNF) 5 -2 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

Heat 2

1 1 - Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

2 3 +1 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

3 7 +4 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

4 6 +2 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

5 4 -1 Mary Lenz Elmwood, NE 17

6 5 -1 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

7 2 -5 Alex Donovan Sterling, NE 26T

Heat 3

1 1 - Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

2 5 +3 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

3 2 -1 Jarred Hackler Juniata, NE 00

4 4 - Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

5 3 -2 Dane Martindale Lincoln, NE 27

6 6 - Zachary Kucera Seward, NE 33K

7 7 - Matt Kucera Lincoln, NE 8

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 7 +6 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 9 +7 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77

3 1 -2 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

4 11 +7 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

5 4 -1 Jason Kreft Beatrice, NE 28

6 8 +2 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

7 (DNF) 5 -2 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

8 (DNF) 13 +5 Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

9 (DNF) 3 -6 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

10 (DNF) 10 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

11 (DNF) 6 -5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

12 (DNF) 2 -10 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

DNS - -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

Heat 1

1 2 +1 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

2 6 +4 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

3 5 +2 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

4 1 -3 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77

5 3 -2 Gary Laflin Beatrice, NE 9

6 4 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

7 7 - Jeff Ingersoll Marysville, KS 15W

Heat 2

1 6 +5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

2 2 - Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

3 4 +1 Jason Kreft Beatrice, NE 28

4 1 -3 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

5 3 -2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

6 (DNF) 5 -1 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

MCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 3 +2 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M

2 6 +4 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

3 5 +2 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

4 12 +8 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

5 10 +5 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

6 9 +3 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75

7 4 -3 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

8 7 -1 Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D

9 19 +10 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

10 8 -2 Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

11 1 -10 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

12 2 -10 Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

13 11 -2 Eston Whisler Otis, OR 82

14 18 +4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

15 15 - Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

16 13 -3 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

17 17 - Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

18 (DNF) 16 -2 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

DNS - -5 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

Heat 1

1 1 - Dylan Sillman Greenwood, NE 35D

2 3 +1 Mark Leiting Lincoln, NE 20M

3 2 -1 Eston Whisler Otis, OR 82

4 4 - Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

5 6 +1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

6 5 -1 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

7 7 - Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

2 3 +1 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

3 6 +3 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

4 5 +1 Kyle Olberding Seneca, KS 75

5 1 -4 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

6 4 -2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

Heat 3

1 1 - Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

2 2 - Josh Blumer Marysville, KS 21

3 3 - Brandon Spanjer Crete, NE 19XX

4 6 +2 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

5 4 -1 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

6 (DNF) 5 -1 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News