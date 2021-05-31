 Skip to main content
Beatrice Speedway full results
Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature

Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-

1 3 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2

2 12 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 10

3 1 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE -2

4 10 19 Fugett, Trenten Beatrice, NE 6

5 13 26 Lindblad, Nick Beatrice, NE 8

6 7 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1

7 5 26B Boller, Noah Beatrice, NE -2

8 11 19J Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 3

9 6 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -3

10 17 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 7

11 4 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -7

12 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -10

13 14 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE 1

14 8 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -6

15 9 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -6

16 16 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE 0

17 15 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -2

Heat 1

1 6 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 5

2 2 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 0

3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1

4 5 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1

5 3 26 Lindblad, Nick Beatrice, NE -2

DNS DNS 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -5

Heat 2

1 3 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2

2 4 19 Fugett, Trenten Beatrice, NE 2

3 1 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -2

4 2 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -2

5 6 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE

6 5 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -1

Heat 3

1 1 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0

2 3 19J Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 1

3 5 26B Boller, Noah Beatrice, NE 2

4 4 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 0

5 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 6 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 5

2 4 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 2

3 8 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5

4 10 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 6

5 9 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 4

6 5 85 Kiihne, Albert Lincoln, NE -1

7 2 11A Peters, Claton Waco, NE -5

8 11 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3

9 14 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 5

10 18 28 Mason, Rowan Lincoln, NE 8

11 13 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 2

12 17 8 Blythe, Travis Beatrice, NE 5

13 15 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE 2

14 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -11

15 7 22B Brandt, Jeremy Wilber, NE -8

16 12 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE -4

17 19 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 2

18 1 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -17

19 16 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -3

20 20 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 0

Heat 1

1 2 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1

2 1 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE -1

3 3 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 0

4 6 22B Brandt, Jeremy Wilber, NE 2

5 4 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -1

6 5 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -1

DNS DNS 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 0

Heat 2

1 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 4P

2 1 11A Peters, Claton Waco, NE -1

3 7 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 4

4 3 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE -1

5 2 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -3

6 6 8 Blythe, Travis Beatrice, NE 0

7 (DNF) 4 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE -3

Heat 3

1 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 2

2 2 85 Kiihne, Albert Lincoln, NE 0

3 5 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 2

4 4 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 0

5 1 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -4

6 6 28 Mason, Rowan Lincoln, NE 0

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 3 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2

2 2 97J Johnson, David Columbus, NE 0

3 8 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 5

4 7 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 3

5 4 30 Metz, Greg Washington, KS -1

6 19 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 13

7 6 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -1

8 22 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE 14

9 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -4

10 9 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE -1

11 21 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 10

12 16 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 4

13 11 7V Vrbka, Adam Eagle, NE -2

14 23 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 9

15 13 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2

16 17 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 1

17 24 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 7

18 18 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 0

19 12 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE -7

20 1 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -19

21 10 0 Sherwood, Mike Beatrice, NE -11

22 14 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -8

23 20 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -3

24 15 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE -9

B Feature

1 3 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 2

2 1 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1

3 7 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 4

4 4 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 0

DNS DNS 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -3

DNS DNS 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -1Heat 1 8 Laps

DNS DNS 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -1

DNS DNS 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE 0

DNS DNS 3J Baker, Jeremy Nebraska City, NE 0

DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0

Heat 1

1 4 7V Vrbka, Adam Eagle, NE 3

2 2 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 0

3 3 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 0

4 8 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 4

5 6 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 1

6 5 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1

7 (DNF) 1 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -6

Heat 2

1 4 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE 3

2 6 0 Sherwood, Mike Beatrice, NE 4

3 5 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 2

4 2 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -2

5 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -4

DNS DNS 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -3

DNS DNS 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE 0

DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0

Heat 3

1 3 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 2

2 2 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 0

3 5 30 Metz, Greg Washington, KS 2

4 4 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0

5 7 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 2

6 6 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 0

7 1 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -6

Heat 4

1 3 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2

2 5 97J Johnson, David Columbus, NE 3

3 6 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 3

4 7 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3

5 (DNF) 4 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -1

6 (DNF) 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -4

DNS DNS 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 2 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1

2 1 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1

3 5 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 2

4 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -1

5 8 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 3

6 4 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2

7 7 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 0

8 10 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 2

9 12 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 3

10 13 61B Wergin, Brandon Milford, NE 3

11 11 2X Wergin, Hunter Milford, NE 0

12 6 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -6

13 14 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS 1

14 9 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -5

Heat 1

1 1 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 0

2 2 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0

3 5 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 2

4 6 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2

5 4 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -1

6 7 2X Wergin, Hunter Milford, NE 1

7 3 61B Wergin, Brandon Milford, NE -4

Heat 2

1 1 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 0

2 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3

3 3 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 0

4 4 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE 0

5 7 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 2

6 6 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 0

7 (DNF) 2 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -5

IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3

2 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 4

3 1 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -2

4 8 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 4

5 9 15H Hoefelman, Jared Columbus, NE 4

6 12 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 6

7 2 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE -5

8 7 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1

9 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -6

10 13 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 3

11 14 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 3

12 11 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -1

13 15 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE 2

14 10 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -4

15 5 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -10

Heat 1

1 5 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 4

2 7 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 5

3 3 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS 0

4 6 15H Hoefelman, Jared Columbus, NE 2

5 8 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3

6 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -4

7 (DNF) 1 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -6

8 (DNF) 4 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE -4

Heat 2

1 2 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1

2 4 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2

3 3 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 0

4 1 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -3

5 7 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 26 6 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0

7 5 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2

