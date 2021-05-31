Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature
Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2
2 12 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 10
3 1 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE -2
4 10 19 Fugett, Trenten Beatrice, NE 6
5 13 26 Lindblad, Nick Beatrice, NE 8
6 7 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1
7 5 26B Boller, Noah Beatrice, NE -2
8 11 19J Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 3
9 6 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -3
10 17 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 7
11 4 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -7
12 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -10
13 14 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE 1
14 8 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -6
15 9 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -6
16 16 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE 0
17 15 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -2
Heat 1
1 6 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 5
2 2 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 0
3 4 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1
4 5 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1
5 3 26 Lindblad, Nick Beatrice, NE -2
DNS DNS 32X Wahlstrom, Nathan Beatrice, NE -5
Heat 2
1 3 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 2
2 4 19 Fugett, Trenten Beatrice, NE 2
3 1 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -2
4 2 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -2
5 6 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE
6 5 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -1
Heat 3
1 1 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 0
2 3 19J Schwab, Jacob Crete, NE 1
3 5 26B Boller, Noah Beatrice, NE 2
4 4 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE 0
5 2 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -3
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 6 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 5
2 4 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 2
3 8 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 5
4 10 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 6
5 9 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 4
6 5 85 Kiihne, Albert Lincoln, NE -1
7 2 11A Peters, Claton Waco, NE -5
8 11 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 3
9 14 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 5
10 18 28 Mason, Rowan Lincoln, NE 8
11 13 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 2
12 17 8 Blythe, Travis Beatrice, NE 5
13 15 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE 2
14 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -11
15 7 22B Brandt, Jeremy Wilber, NE -8
16 12 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE -4
17 19 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 2
18 1 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -17
19 16 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -3
20 20 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 0
Heat 1
1 2 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1
2 1 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE -1
3 3 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 0
4 6 22B Brandt, Jeremy Wilber, NE 2
5 4 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -1
6 5 83J Oehm, Jeff Eagle, NE -1
DNS DNS 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 0
Heat 2
1 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 4P
2 1 11A Peters, Claton Waco, NE -1
3 7 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 4
4 3 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE -1
5 2 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -3
6 6 8 Blythe, Travis Beatrice, NE 0
7 (DNF) 4 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE -3
Heat 3
1 3 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 2
2 2 85 Kiihne, Albert Lincoln, NE 0
3 5 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 2
4 4 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 0
5 1 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -4
6 6 28 Mason, Rowan Lincoln, NE 0
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 3 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2
2 2 97J Johnson, David Columbus, NE 0
3 8 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 5
4 7 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 3
5 4 30 Metz, Greg Washington, KS -1
6 19 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 13
7 6 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -1
8 22 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE 14
9 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -4
10 9 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE -1
11 21 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 10
12 16 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 4
13 11 7V Vrbka, Adam Eagle, NE -2
14 23 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 9
15 13 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2
16 17 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 1
17 24 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 7
18 18 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE 0
19 12 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE -7
20 1 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE -19
21 10 0 Sherwood, Mike Beatrice, NE -11
22 14 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -8
23 20 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -3
24 15 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE -9
B Feature
1 3 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 2
2 1 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1
3 7 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE 4
4 4 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 0
DNS DNS 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -3
DNS DNS 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -1Heat 1 8 Laps
DNS DNS 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE -1
DNS DNS 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE 0
DNS DNS 3J Baker, Jeremy Nebraska City, NE 0
DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0
Heat 1
1 4 7V Vrbka, Adam Eagle, NE 3
2 2 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 0
3 3 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 0
4 8 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 4
5 6 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 1
6 5 8X Bell, Justin Louisville, NE -1
7 (DNF) 1 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -6
Heat 2
1 4 22 Andrews, Matt Malcolm, NE 3
2 6 0 Sherwood, Mike Beatrice, NE 4
3 5 27 Martindale, Dane Lincoln, NE 2
4 2 45 Malchow, Lane Beatrice, NE -2
5 1 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -4
DNS DNS 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE -3
DNS DNS 44 Reed, Mclain Lincoln, NE 0
DNS DNS 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS 0
Heat 3
1 3 19XX Spanjer, Brandon Crete, NE 2
2 2 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 0
3 5 30 Metz, Greg Washington, KS 2
4 4 6A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 0
5 7 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 2
6 6 5D Peterson, Devyn Milford, NE 0
7 1 12 Pohlmann, Lukas Aurora, NE -6
Heat 4
1 3 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2
2 5 97J Johnson, David Columbus, NE 3
3 6 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 3
4 7 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 3
5 (DNF) 4 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -1
6 (DNF) 2 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -4
DNS DNS 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -6
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 2 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1
2 1 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE -1
3 5 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 2
4 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -1
5 8 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 3
6 4 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE -2
7 7 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 0
8 10 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 2
9 12 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 3
10 13 61B Wergin, Brandon Milford, NE 3
11 11 2X Wergin, Hunter Milford, NE 0
12 6 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE -6
13 14 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS 1
14 9 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -5
Heat 1
1 1 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 0
2 2 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0
3 5 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE 2
4 6 3J Junker, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2
5 4 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -1
6 7 2X Wergin, Hunter Milford, NE 1
7 3 61B Wergin, Brandon Milford, NE -4
Heat 2
1 1 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE 0
2 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3
3 3 22S Stutzman, Shane Milford, NE 0
4 4 7B Burck, Paul Beatrice, NE 0
5 7 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE 2
6 6 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE 0
7 (DNF) 2 99 Perez, Jesse Home, KS -5
IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3
2 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 4
3 1 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -2
4 8 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 4
5 9 15H Hoefelman, Jared Columbus, NE 4
6 12 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 6
7 2 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE -5
8 7 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1
9 3 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -6
10 13 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 3
11 14 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 3
12 11 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -1
13 15 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE 2
14 10 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS -4
15 5 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -10
Heat 1
1 5 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 4
2 7 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 5
3 3 21 Blumer, Josh Marysville, KS 0
4 6 15H Hoefelman, Jared Columbus, NE 2
5 8 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 3
6 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -4
7 (DNF) 1 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS -6
8 (DNF) 4 999 Osantowski, Brian Columbus, NE -4
Heat 2
1 2 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 1
2 4 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 2
3 3 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 0
4 1 3 Duensing, Trey Byron, NE -3
5 7 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE 26 6 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0
7 5 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -2
Beatrice Speedway full results