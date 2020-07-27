You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beatrice Speedway full results
View Comments

Beatrice Speedway full results

  • Updated

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature 1

Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car

1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

2 10 +8 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

3 5 +2 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

4 8 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

5 6 +1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

6 1 -5 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

7 2 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

8 3 -5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

9 (DNF) 11 +2 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

DQ 4 -6 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

DQ 7 -4 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

Heat 1

1 4 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12

2 5 +3 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24

3 2 -1 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H

4 3 -1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J

5 1 -4 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M

6 6 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X

2 4 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84

3 5 +2 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26

4 1 -3 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K

5 3 -2 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1

1 11 +10 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

2 10 +8 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 9 +6 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

4 8 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

5 3 -2 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

6 1 -5 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

7 5 -2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

8 4 -4 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

9 13 +4 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

10 2 -8 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

11 18 +7 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

12 (DNF) 12 - Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

13 (DNF) 7 -6 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

14 (DNF) 6 -8 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

15 (DNF) 14 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

16 (DNF) 17 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

17 (DNF) 15 -2 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

DNS - -2 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R

2 4 +2 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12

3 5 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3

4 2 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K

5 3 -2 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N

6 1 -5 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11

Heat 2

1 1 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S

2 6 +4 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R

3 2 -1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8

4 5 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20

5 4 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46

6 3 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J

Heat 3

1 3 +2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J

2 5 +3 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69

3 2 -1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66

4 4 - Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N

5 1 -4 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J

6 6 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2

IMCA SportMods

A Feature 1

1 10 +9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

2 9 +7 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

3 3 - Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

4 7 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

5 8 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

6 13 +7 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

7 18 +11 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R

8 6 -2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

9 15 +6 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

10 11 +1 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

11 12 +1 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58

12 2 -10 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

13 20 +7 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

14 1 -13 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

15 17 +2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

16 21 +5 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

17 14 -3 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

18 19 +1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

19 16 -3 Shawn Pospisil Lincoln, NE 6SJ

20 (DNF) 5 -15 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

21 (DNF) 4 -17 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

Heat 1

1 3 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

2 5 +3 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76

3 2 -1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97

4 7 +3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58

5 4 -1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!

6 6 - Shawn Pospisil Lincoln, NE 6SJ

7 (DNF) 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74

2 4 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7

3 5 +2 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A

4 3 -1 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V

5 6 +1 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98

6 (DNF) 1 -5 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H

7 (DNF) 7 - Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX

Heat 3

1 2 +1 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W

2 6 +4 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30

3 4 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T

4 1 -3 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X

5 3 -2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66

6 5 -1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R

7 7 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06

IMCA Stock Cars

A Feature 1

1 7 +6 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95

2 2 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

3 6 +3 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

4 10 +6 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77

5 8 +3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

6 5 -1 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64

7 3 -4 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

8 9 +1 Dana Rasmussen Rising City, NE 17R

9 4 -5 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

10 12 +2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

11 (DNF) 1 -10 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

12 (DNF) 13 +1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

13 (DNF) 11 -2 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R

Heat 1

1 6 +5 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84

2 4 +2 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64

3 7 +4 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77

4 3 -1 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34

5 1 -4 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7

6 5 -1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R

7 2 -5 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19

2 4 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B

3 5 +2 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95

4 6 +2 Dana Rasmussen Rising City, NE 17R

5 3 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29

6 (DNF) 1 -5 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature 1

1 8 +7 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

2 9 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

3 5 +2 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

4 7 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

5 6 +1 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

6 3 -3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

7 11 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

8 2 -6 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

9 12 +3 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

10 14 +4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

11 1 -10 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

12 13 +1 Curtis Barnes Lindsborg, KS 7B

13 15 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

14 (DNF) 10 -4 Mike Densberger Lincoln, NE 81

15 (DNF) 4 -11 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

Heat 1

1 5 +4 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96

2 7 +5 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30

3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J

4 2 -2 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S

5 4 -1 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3

6 3 -3 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S

7 8 +1 Curtis Barnes Lindsborg, KS 7B

8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25

Heat 2

1 2 +1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A

2 4 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J

3 5 +2 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H

4 6 +2 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV

5 7 +2 Mike Densberger Lincoln, NE 81

6 3 -3 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16

7 1 -6 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News