Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature 1
Pos Start +/- Driver Hometown Car
1 9 +8 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
2 10 +8 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
3 5 +2 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
4 8 +4 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
5 6 +1 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
6 1 -5 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
7 2 -5 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
8 3 -5 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
9 (DNF) 11 +2 Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
DQ 4 -6 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
DQ 7 -4 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
Heat 1
1 4 +3 Kaylee Diekman Blue Springs, NE 12
2 5 +3 Drake Bohlmeyer Beatrice, NE 24
3 2 -1 Shaye Howe Beatrice, NE 05H
4 3 -1 Joshua Young Beatrice, NE 13J
5 1 -4 Ronda Mewes Blue Springs, NE 12M
6 6 - Brandon Carmichael Blue Springs, NE 12C
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Nathan Wahlstrom Beatrice, NE 32X
2 4 +2 Josh Black Beatrice, NE 84
3 5 +2 Nick Lindblad Beatrice, NE 26
4 1 -3 Kaden Murray Beatrice, NE 9K
5 3 -2 Justin Brown Beatrice, NE 15B
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1
1 11 +10 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
2 10 +8 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 9 +6 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
4 8 +4 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
5 3 -2 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
6 1 -5 Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
7 5 -2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
8 4 -4 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
9 13 +4 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
10 2 -8 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
11 18 +7 Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
12 (DNF) 12 - Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
13 (DNF) 7 -6 Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
14 (DNF) 6 -8 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
15 (DNF) 14 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
16 (DNF) 17 +1 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
17 (DNF) 15 -2 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
DNS - -2 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Dillon Richards Beatrice, NE 24R
2 4 +2 Michael Wade Dorchester, NE 12
3 5 +2 Taylor Huss Fairbury, NE 3
4 2 -2 Kile Casteel Roca, NE 18K
5 3 -2 Neil Pella Adams, NE 3N
6 1 -5 Eric Chab Blue Springs, NE 11
Heat 2
1 1 - Ryan Roschewski Beatrice, NE 77S
2 6 +4 Roy Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6R
3 2 -1 Travis Blythe Beatrice, NE 8
4 5 +1 Chad Borgman Beatrice, NE 20
5 4 -1 Ryan Gilland Sterling, NE 46
6 3 -3 Jacob Harms Beatrice, NE 6J
Heat 3
1 3 +2 John Martinez Beatrice, NE 00J
2 5 +3 Brendon Stigge Fairbury, NE 69
3 2 -1 Jeff Watts Beatrice, NE 66
4 4 - Nick Ronnebaum Onaga, KS 7N
5 1 -4 Jayde Blythe Beatrice, NE 97J
6 6 - Ian Roschewski Beatrice, NE 2
IMCA SportMods
A Feature 1
1 10 +9 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
2 9 +7 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
3 3 - Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
4 7 +3 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
5 8 +3 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
6 13 +7 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
7 18 +11 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R
8 6 -2 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
9 15 +6 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
10 11 +1 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
11 12 +1 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58
12 2 -10 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
13 20 +7 Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
14 1 -13 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
15 17 +2 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
16 21 +5 Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
17 14 -3 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
18 19 +1 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
19 16 -3 Shawn Pospisil Lincoln, NE 6SJ
20 (DNF) 5 -15 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
21 (DNF) 4 -17 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
Heat 1
1 3 +2 Gary Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
2 5 +3 Lance Borgman Beatrice, NE 76
3 2 -1 Mark Saathoff Beatrice, NE 97
4 7 +3 Destyn Whitney Lincoln, NE 58
5 4 -1 Trevor Baker Roca, NE 25!
6 6 - Shawn Pospisil Lincoln, NE 6SJ
7 (DNF) 1 -6 David Sherwood Beatrice, NE 05
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Rick Rohr Beatrice, NE 74
2 4 +2 Lee Horky Fairbury, NE 7
3 5 +2 Adam Armstrong Beatrice, NE 6A
4 3 -1 Adam Vrbka Eagle, NE 7V
5 6 +1 Reed Mclain Lincoln, NE 98
6 (DNF) 1 -5 Shawn Hein Beatrice, NE 5H
7 (DNF) 7 - Randy Fox Lincoln, NE 09RX
Heat 3
1 2 +1 Andrew Whitmore Beatrice, NE 27W
2 6 +4 Greg Metz Washington, KS 30
3 4 +1 Tyler Nerud Dorchester, NE 5T
4 1 -3 Craig Evers Beatrice, NE 2X
5 3 -2 Trevor Noonan Dorchester, NE 66
6 5 -1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R
7 7 - Mike Sherwood Beatrice, NE 06
IMCA Stock Cars
A Feature 1
1 7 +6 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95
2 2 - Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
3 6 +3 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
4 10 +6 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77
5 8 +3 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
6 5 -1 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64
7 3 -4 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
8 9 +1 Dana Rasmussen Rising City, NE 17R
9 4 -5 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
10 12 +2 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
11 (DNF) 1 -10 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
12 (DNF) 13 +1 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
13 (DNF) 11 -2 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R
Heat 1
1 6 +5 Benji Legg Beatrice, NE 84
2 4 +2 Dusty Blake Hebron, NE 64
3 7 +4 Jed Williams Shickley, NE 77
4 3 -1 Ben Bogle Elwood, NE 34
5 1 -4 Matt Fralin Beatrice, NE 7
6 5 -1 Cade Richards Lincoln, NE 1R
7 2 -5 Jesse Perez Home, KS 99
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Kyle Vanover Beatrice, NE 19
2 4 +2 Eric Bartels Plymouth, NE 25B
3 5 +2 Dylan Smith Osceola, NE 95
4 6 +2 Dana Rasmussen Rising City, NE 17R
5 3 -2 John Meyer Odell, NE 29
6 (DNF) 1 -5 Tanner Hauger Home, KS 23
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature 1
1 8 +7 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
2 9 +7 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
3 5 +2 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
4 7 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
5 6 +1 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
6 3 -3 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
7 11 +4 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
8 2 -6 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
9 12 +3 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
10 14 +4 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
11 1 -10 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
12 13 +1 Curtis Barnes Lindsborg, KS 7B
13 15 +2 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
14 (DNF) 10 -4 Mike Densberger Lincoln, NE 81
15 (DNF) 4 -11 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
Heat 1
1 5 +4 Jaxon Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96
2 7 +5 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice, NE 30
3 6 +3 Jordy Nelson Marysville, KS 4J
4 2 -2 Kale Smith Davenport, NE 50S
5 4 -1 Trey Duensing Byron, NE 3
6 3 -3 Bob Zoubek Dorcester, NE 5S
7 8 +1 Curtis Barnes Lindsborg, KS 7B
8 1 -7 Nick Snyder Beatrice, NE 25
Heat 2
1 2 +1 Aaron Pella Lincoln, NE 3A
2 4 +2 Johnny Saathoff Beatrice, NE 96J
3 5 +2 Shane Hiatt Rising City, NE 21H
4 6 +2 Anthony Roth Columbus, NE 60IV
5 7 +2 Mike Densberger Lincoln, NE 81
6 3 -3 Austin Svoboda David City, NE 16
7 1 -6 Scott Smith Davenport, NE 50
