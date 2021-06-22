Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts
A Feature
Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 6
2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7
3 10 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 7
4 2 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -2
5 6 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1
6 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2
7 8 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1
8 12 45 Kappel, David Junction City, KS 4
9 5 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -4
10 14 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4
11 1 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -10
12 13 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE 1
13 (DNF) 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -10
DNS DNS 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -3
Heat 1
1 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4
2 4 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 2
3 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 3
4 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -2
5 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -2
DNS DNS 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -5
DNS DNS 45 Kappel, David Junction City, KS 0
Heat 2
1 2 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1
2 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 1
3 6 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 3
4 5 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1
5 4 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -1
6 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 1
7 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -6
IMCA Hobby Stocks
A Feature
1 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4
2 11 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 9
3 4 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1
4 1 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -3
5 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 5
6 12 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 6
7 16 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 9
8 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE -5
9 19 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 10
10 8 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -2
11 2 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -9
12 17 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 5
13 15 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 2
14 (DNF) 7 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE -7
15 (DNF) 18 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 3
16 (DNF) 14 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -2
17 (DNF) 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -11
18 (DNF) 9 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -9
19 (DNF) 13 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE -6
DNS DNS 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 0
Heat 1
1 4 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 3
2 2 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE 0
3 6 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 3
4 1 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -3
5 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 0
6 7 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 1
7 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -4
Heat 2
1 3 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 2
2 2 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0
3 5 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 2
4 4 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 0
5 6 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS 1
6 1 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5
7 (DNF) 7 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 0
Heat 3
1 5 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 4
2 3 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1
3 1 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -2
4 4 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 0
5 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -3
6 6 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 0
IMCA SportMods
A Feature
1 2 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1
2 11 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 9
3 8 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 5
4 10 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 6
5 7 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2
6 4 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2
7 15 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 8
8 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -3
9 6 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -3
10 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -9
11 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -8
12 17 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 5
13 24 31 Hille, Andrew Crete, NE 11
14 18 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 4
15 19 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE 4
16 (DNF) 16 09RX Fox, Randy Lincoln, NE 0
17 (DNF) 13 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS -4
18 (DNF) 12 6X Burger, Travis Manhattan, KS -6
19 (DNF) 9 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE -10
20 (DNF) 14 7C Barnes, Connor Lindsborg, KS -6
21 (DNF) 21 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 0
22 (DNF) 20 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -2
23 (DNF) 22 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -1
DNS DNS 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -1
DNS DNS 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 0
Heat 1
1 5 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4
2 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2
3 6 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3
4 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -1
5 7 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 2
6 8 09RX Fox, Randy Lincoln, NE 2
7 1 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -6
8 2 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -6
Heat 2
1 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5
2 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -1
3 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 0
4 5 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 1
5 8 7C Barnes, Connor Lindsborg, KS 3
6 4 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2
7 2 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -5
8 (DNF) 7 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -1
Heat 3
1 1 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0
2 4 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 2
3 5 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 2
4 8 6X Burger, Travis Manhattan, KS 4
5 2 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -3
6 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -3
7 9 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 2
8 7 31 Hille, Andrew Crete, NE -1
9 6 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE -3
IMCA Stock
A Feature
1 6 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 5
2 7 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 5
3 2 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -1
4 5 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1
5 4 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -1
6 11 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 5
7 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -6
8 9 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1
9 10 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 1
10 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -7
DNS DNS 1A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE -3
DNS DNS 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 0
Heat 1
1 4 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 3
2 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 0
3 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -2
4 3 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -1
5 6 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1
DNS DNS 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE -1
Heat 2
1 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3
2 1 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -1
3 3 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0
4 5 1A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 1
5 (DNF) 6 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 1
Budweiser IMCA Modifieds
A Feature
1 8 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 7
2 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 7
3 3 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 0
4 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 0
5 6 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 1
6 5 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -1
7 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0
8 11 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 3
9 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -8
10 10 7B Barnes, Curtis Lindsborg, KS 0
11 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -9
12 12 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 0
Heat 1
1 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 5
2 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -1
3 4 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 1
4 3 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1
5 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -3
6 (DNF) 5 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -1
Heat 2
1 2 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 1
2 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1
3 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2
4 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0
5 6 7B Barnes, Curtis Lindsborg, KS 1
6 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -5
Beatrice Speedway full results