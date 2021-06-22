 Skip to main content
Beatrice Speedway full results
Beatrice Speedway full results

IMCA Sport Compacts

A Feature

Finish Start No. Competitor Hometown +/-

1 7 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 6

2 9 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 7

3 10 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 7

4 2 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE -2

5 6 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE 1

6 4 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE -2

7 8 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1

8 12 45 Kappel, David Junction City, KS 4

9 5 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE -4

10 14 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 4

11 1 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -10

12 13 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE 1

13 (DNF) 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -10

DNS DNS 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -3

Heat 1

1 5 24Z Bohlmeyer, Zach Beatrice, NE 4

2 4 12 Mewes, Ronda Blue Springs, NE 2

3 6 24 Bohlmeyer, Drake Beatrice, NE 3

4 2 34V Voight, Dakota Wymore, NE -2

5 3 75 Hooper, Tyler Crete, NE -2

DNS DNS 3 Bender, Jordan Beatrice, NE -5

DNS DNS 45 Kappel, David Junction City, KS 0

Heat 2

1 2 00C Williamson, Coleton Beatrice, NE 1

2 3 9K Murray, Kaden Beatrice, NE 1

3 6 84 Black, Josh Beatrice, NE 3

4 5 89 Diekman, Kaylee Wymore, NE 1

5 4 13J Young, Joshua Beatrice, NE -1

6 7 12C Carmichael, Brandon Blue Springs, NE 1

7 1 05H Howe, Shaye Beatrice, NE -6

IMCA Hobby Stocks

A Feature

1 5 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 4

2 11 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 9

3 4 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 1

4 1 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -3

5 10 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 5

6 12 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 6

7 16 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 9

8 3 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE -5

9 19 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE 10

10 8 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE -2

11 2 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -9

12 17 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE 5

13 15 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE 2

14 (DNF) 7 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE -7

15 (DNF) 18 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 3

16 (DNF) 14 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS -2

17 (DNF) 6 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE -11

18 (DNF) 9 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE -9

19 (DNF) 13 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE -6

DNS DNS 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 0

Heat 1

1 4 24R Richards, Dillon Beatrice, NE 3

2 2 2R Roschewski, Ryan Beatrice, NE 0

3 6 69 Stigge, Brendon Fairbury, NE 3

4 1 M30 Murk, David Blue Rapids, KS -3

5 5 20 Borgman, Chad Beatrice, NE 0

6 7 12 Wade, Michael Dorchester, NE 1

7 3 66 Watts, Jeff Beatrice, NE -4

Heat 2

1 3 3 Huss, Taylor Fairbury, NE 2

2 2 3N Pella, Neil Adams, NE 0

3 5 46 Gilland, Ryan Sterling, NE 2

4 4 41 Wasserman, Adam Fairbury, NE 0

5 6 00B Bogart, Sean Marysville, KS 1

6 1 97J Blythe, Jayde Beatrice, NE -5

7 (DNF) 7 40S Schmitz, Matthew Beattie, KS 0

Heat 3

1 5 6R Armstrong, Roy Beatrice, NE 4

2 3 6J Harms, Jacob Beatrice, NE 1

3 1 18K Casteel, Kile Roca, NE -2

4 4 00J Martinez, John Beatrice, NE 0

5 2 2 Roschewski, Ian Beatrice, NE -3

6 6 93 Stream, Jarod Lincoln, NE 0

IMCA SportMods

A Feature

1 2 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1

2 11 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 9

3 8 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 5

4 10 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 6

5 7 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 2

6 4 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE -2

7 15 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE 8

8 5 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE -3

9 6 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE -3

10 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -9

11 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -8

12 17 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE 5

13 24 31 Hille, Andrew Crete, NE 11

14 18 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE 4

15 19 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE 4

16 (DNF) 16 09RX Fox, Randy Lincoln, NE 0

17 (DNF) 13 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS -4

18 (DNF) 12 6X Burger, Travis Manhattan, KS -6

19 (DNF) 9 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE -10

20 (DNF) 14 7C Barnes, Connor Lindsborg, KS -6

21 (DNF) 21 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 0

22 (DNF) 20 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -2

23 (DNF) 22 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -1

DNS DNS 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -1

DNS DNS 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE 0

Heat 1

1 5 25! Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 4

2 4 96 Saathoff, Gary Beatrice, NE 2

3 6 7 Horky, Lee Fairbury, NE 3

4 3 27W Whitmore, Andrew Fairbury, NE -1

5 7 30 Metz, Taylor Washington, KS 2

6 8 09RX Fox, Randy Lincoln, NE 2

7 1 33K Kucera, Zachary Seward, NE -6

8 2 06 Hauger, Tanner Home, KS -6

Heat 2

1 6 76 Borgman, Lance Beatrice, NE 5

2 1 97 Saathoff, Mark Beatrice, NE -1

3 3 5H Hein, Shawn Beatrice, NE 0

4 5 74 Rohr, Rick Beatrice, NE 1

5 8 7C Barnes, Connor Lindsborg, KS 3

6 4 25 Snyder, Nick Beatrice, NE -2

7 2 05 Sherwood, David Beatrice, NE -5

8 (DNF) 7 45 Petersen, Alan Wilbur, NE -1

Heat 3

1 1 6B Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0

2 4 31S Swanson, Jacob Lincoln, NE 2

3 5 23 Swarthout, Steve Beatrice, NE 2

4 8 6X Burger, Travis Manhattan, KS 4

5 2 0 Sherwood, Michael Beatrice, NE -3

6 3 33 Runcie, Travis Beatrice, NE -3

7 9 66 Noonan, Trevor Dorchester, NE 2

8 7 31 Hille, Andrew Crete, NE -1

9 6 8 Kucera, Matt Lincoln, NE -3

IMCA Stock

A Feature

1 6 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 5

2 7 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 5

3 2 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -1

4 5 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 1

5 4 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -1

6 11 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE 5

7 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -6

8 9 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1

9 10 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 1

10 3 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE -7

DNS DNS 1A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE -3

DNS DNS 38 Alverson, Brent Oskaloosa, KS 0

Heat 1

1 4 19 Vanover, Kyle Beatrice, NE 3

2 2 7 Fralin, Matt Beatrice, NE 0

3 1 9 Laflin, Gary Beatrice, NE -2

4 3 77 Williams, Jed Edgar, NE -1

5 6 25B Bartels, Eric Plymouth, NE 1

DNS DNS 6 Baker, Trevor Roca, NE -1

Heat 2

1 4 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 3

2 1 1R Richards, Cade Lincoln, NE -1

3 3 84 Legg, Benji Beatrice, NE 0

4 5 1A Armstrong, Adam Beatrice, NE 1

5 (DNF) 6 21T Tipsword, Tyson Clay Center, KS 1

Budweiser IMCA Modifieds

A Feature

1 8 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 7

2 9 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 7

3 3 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 0

4 4 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE 0

5 6 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 1

6 5 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE -1

7 7 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0

8 11 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE 3

9 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -8

10 10 7B Barnes, Curtis Lindsborg, KS 0

11 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -9

12 12 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE 0

Heat 1

1 6 96J Saathoff, Johnny Beatrice, NE 5

2 1 50 Smith, Scott Davenport, NE -1

3 4 75 Olberding, Kyle Seneca, KS 1

4 3 81 Densberger, Mike Lincoln, NE -1

5 2 3A Pella, Aaron Lincoln, NE -3

6 (DNF) 5 96 Saathoff, Jaxon Beatrice, NE -1

Heat 2

1 2 21H Hiatt, Shane Rising City, NE 1

2 3 5S Zoubek, Bob Dorcester, NE 1

3 5 30 Grabouski, Jordan Beatrice, NE 2

4 4 4J Nelson, Jordy Marysville, KS 0

5 6 7B Barnes, Curtis Lindsborg, KS 1

6 1 50S Smith, Kale Davenport, NE -5

