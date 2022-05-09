Beatrice student awarded $80,000 Marie Curie Scholarship

OMAHA – College of Saint Mary (CSM) has selected Jaidyn Vanschoiack of Beatrice, as a Marie Curie Scholar starting in the fall. Vanschoaick was presented with a scholarship check for $80,000 on Monday, April 25. She receives the scholarship after standing out in academic talent and showing outstanding leadership service.

“Jaidyn is determined, passionate about learning, and smart. When she doesn’t understand something, which is rare, she is responsible and comes to me for help,” said Alexandria Weeks, mathematics teacher at Beatrice High School. “Jaidyn is always prepared for quizzes and tests and understands the importance of deadlines. Her understanding of math is impeccable. In other words, she just ‘gets it.’ I have thoroughly enjoyed having her in class because of her positive attitude and sunny disposition.”

College of Saint Mary’s prestigious Marie Curie Scholars Program, which is funded in part by the National Science Foundation, provides significant financial support and resources to outstanding young women pursuing study in STEM majors, such as biology, chemistry, human biology or math.

Marie Curie Scholars receive up to $20,000 annually for four years in gift aid. In addition to having access to substantial financial resources and facilities, participants also receive free tutoring, have opportunities for undergraduate research, and have access to top programs like the National Institute of Health and NASA research fellowships. Marie Curie Scholars also often attend and present at national conferences.

Vanschoiack, the daughter of Lisa and Toby Vanschoiack, earns the scholarship after achieving several honors at Beatrice High School. Some of Vanschoiack’s academic and extracurricular accomplishments include:

• Honor roll (2018-22)

• Renaissance award (2018-22)

• Academic Letter (2018-22)

• 4.0 achievement award (2018-22)

• National Honor Society treasurer (2021-22)

• Softball varsity letter (2018-21)

• Academic All-State for softball (2021)

• Swimming varsity letter (2018-22)

• Soccer varsity letter (2018-22)

At CSM, Vanschoiack plans to major in biology starting in the fall of 2022. Located in Omaha, in the heart of Aksarben Village, College of Saint Mary uses initiatives like the Marie Curie Scholar Program to provide women from all backgrounds with access to an affordable, excellent college experience, career-driven coursework and lifelong leadership skills. Vanschoiack is one of eight recipients of this year’s Marie Curie Scholarships.

