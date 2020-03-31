Beatrice Unified Command asks businesses to follow COVID-19 guidelines

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the State of Nebraska, the Beatrice Unified Command is asking businesses to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.

“While Beatrice does not yet have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, we highly recommend that we need to continue to work to flatten or lower the growth curve to keep the anticipated surge in cases to a manageable level for our healthcare system,” said Brian Daake, Beatrice Unified Commander. “That means all businesses need to follow federal and state guidelines.”

In addition, Daake said, businesses are encouraged to work with employees who are facing new challenges with social distancing, the closure of schools and sick family members.

Beatrice Unified Command encourages businesses to develop plans for when an employee:

• Must quarantine or seek a diagnosis or preventive care for coronavirus

• Care for a family member for such purposes

• Care for a child whose school has closed

• Care for a child if the childcare provider is unavailable due to the coronavirus