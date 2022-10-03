Beatrice woman wins Service to Mankind award

The Great Plains Regional Service to Mankind Award was presented to Karen Mains of Beatrice at the Great Plains Regional Convention Banquet at the Warrior Hotel in Sioux City Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Great Plains Region consists of Sertoma Clubs from the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa & Nebraska. 75 Sertoma members were in attendance. Mains had previously been presented the Service to Mankind Award from the Beatrice Sertoma Club on April 30, which automatically qualified her for the Regional Award.