Cassidy Bentley, MOT, OTR/L, CLT, and Nichole Thorp, PT, DPT, were recently certified in pelvic floor therapy through Herman and Wallace. Both are therapists with JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services.

The certification allows Bentley and Thorp to address many pelvic floor issues with a physician’s order. Through the course they learned to complete both internal and external examination and how to provide both internal and external treatment. Pelvic floor therapy can address many issues including urinary incontinence, pain and prolapse, along with many other concerns.

Many women experience pelvic floor disorders, and may not realize treatment is available.

We encourage women who may be experiencing concerns to ask their family medicine physician, OB/GYN or urologist whether pelvic floor therapy might be right for them.

For more information, contact JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services at 402-729-6840.