Carly Berkenmeier RN has received her ONS/ONCC Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Certificate. Berkenmeier joined JCH&L as the oncology nurse in December 2022.

This certificate means Berkenmeier possesses knowledge in the subspecialty chemotherapy and immunotherapy administration. This course equips her with the tools she needs to safely administer chemotherapy and immunotherapy to our patients with cancer, while providing the type of quality care demanded by JCH&L.

The course is intended for nurses who have knowledge of cancer basics and are in a position to regularly administer chemotherapy and immunotherapy. It builds on a foundation of cancer knowledge, with the learner earning a certificate of added qualification upon successful completion.

The certification is renewable every two years.

Joni Tilford, MD, oncologist with Cancer Partners of Nebraska, and Matthew Shupe, DO, oncologist with Hematology oncology, each come to JCH&L monthly for clinics. Ancillary services available include lab, radiology, respiration therapy and surgery. JCH&L can take orders for services – including chemotherapy and ancillary services – from any physician or oncologist.

For more information, contact JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.