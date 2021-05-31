Big Blue River Days adds second night

MARYSVILLE, Kan -- Experience mouth-watering BBQ, fast cars and a whole lot more in Downtown Marysville for Big Blue River Days June 4-5. The festival features the 14th Annual Big Blue BBQ competition and the 30th Annual AutoFest Car Show events.

Teams will square off in the two-day Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) competition. The Big Blue BBQ was recently named one of the “Top 25 Food Festivals in the Country” by TripAdvisor.com. More than $10,000 in cash prizes are awarded for overall Grand Champion and Champions in the categories of chicken, pork, ribs, and pork.

Friday night will begin with a downtown cruise and poker run at 5:30 p.m. and ‘Beer at the Bin’ at Seventh & Broadway. The music lineup features OUT LOUD beginning at 6 p.m., followed by LEGYND’S 77 (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band) at 9:30 p.m.

This is the 3rd year for the Friday night Beer Mile at 8 p.m., which consists of consuming four beers while running four laps for a total distance of one mile. Participants may sign up as an individual or as a team of four. $10 per person with a men/women division. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Arrive at 7:30 p.m. to register for the Big Blue River Days Beer Mile.