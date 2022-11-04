Big Blue Test Coming to Burkley Fitness Center

AIRBURY – How does exercise affect your blood sugar? Find out on Nov. 15 with the Big Blue Test at Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center.

JCH&L Diabetes Educator Bekah Kimberlin, PharmD, will be at the fitness center on Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take blood sugars pre- and post-exercise. Between blood sugar checks, participants are encouraged to exercise for 14-30 minutes, doing the workout of their choice, or a suggested workout.

“Exercise is the least expensive medication for diabetes prevention and control. This is an opportunity to see how exercise affects your blood sugar – with no cost and no obligation,” said Kimberlin.

It is not necessary to be a fitness center member to participate – just check in with the front desk when you arrive and tell them you would like a complimentary pass to participate in the Big Blue Test.

Diabetes risk tests are available all month at JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center.

“Knowing your risk for diabetes is so important. We want those who are at risk to know there are ways to prevent the progression to diabetes,” Kimberlin said.

November is National Diabetes Month, and it’s a great time to learn more about diabetes. JCH&L offers diabetes self-management classes for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes, and Smart Moves lifestyle change program for those who have pre-diabetes or are at risk for pre-diabetes. For more information, contact Kimberlin at 402-587-5186.