Bartak: Laynee Bartak (8 pounds, 1 ounce) was born June 7, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Cassie Bartak of Beatrice. Grandparents are Lori and Charlie Mortensen of Beatrice, Tony Bartak of Crete.
Birth announcement
