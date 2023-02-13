Neumann: Henryk Leopold Neumann (5 pounds, 9.9 ounces) was born June 29, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christopher and Amy Neumann of Beatrice. Grandparents are Brian and Valerie Neumann of Williamsburg, Iowa, Larry and Sharen Rieffer of Forest City, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Barbara Tibbitts of Orange City, Fla., Irene Rieffer of Conger, Minn.

Seematter: Lydia Ann Seematter (7 pounds, .1 ounce) was born Feb. 1, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Devin and Julie Seematter of Frankfort, Kan. Grandparents are Pat and Daryl Seematter of Home, Kan., Steve and Ester Preston of Stayton, Ore. Great-grandparents are Bob and Chris Preston of Ausville, Ore.

Cooper: Jaxson John Lee Cooper was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Julian Cooper and Mindy Monroe of Humboldt.