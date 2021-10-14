Birth announcements

Knoop-Rutledge: Faelynn Grace Knoop-Rutledge (6 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Sept. 28, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kevin Rutledge and KaCee Knoop of Beatrice. Grandparents are Marvin Knoop of Beatrice, Maranda Meece of Lincoln, Tyrone Rutledge of Lincoln, Elizabeth Oaks of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Audrey Knoop of Beatrice, Warren Meece of Indiana.

Long: Dexter James Long (8 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Oct. 4, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trenton and Madison Long of Beatrice. Grandparents are Steve and Becky Costello of Gothenburg, Jim and Lori Long of Gothenburg.

Fralin-Corter: Flora Leigh Fralin-Corter (6 pounds, 10.4 ounces) was born Oct. 7, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Damion Corter and Cheyanne Fralin of Beatrice.

Tamerius: Moxley Tamerius (8 pounds, 5.9 ounces) was born Oct. 8, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Michael and Pamela Tamerius of Beatrice. Grandparents are Michelle and Lester Schlichting of Beatrice, Angie Osterholt of Polk. Great-grandparents are Helen Bice of Chester.

Segerstrom: Charly Jo Segerstrom (8 pounds, 5 ounces) was born Oct. 10, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew and Shelby Segerstrom of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jackie and Randy Baker of Wymore, Tina and Mark Segerstrom of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Neva Wilkinson of Beatrice, Karen Whitehead of Wymore, Barb and Don Sullivan of Lincoln.

Jansky: Bowen William Jansky ( 7 pounds, .4 ounces) was born Oct. 13, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brent and Miranda Jansky of Tobias. Grandparents are Gary and Michelle Baxa of Tobias, Will and Ann Jansky of Friend. Great-grandparents are Joe and Eleanor Baxa of Geneva, Melvin Kotas of Western.

