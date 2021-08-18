Birth announcements

Dewey: Ignatia Ann Marie Dewey (7 pounds, 11.8 ounces) was born Aug. 4, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Patrick and Megan Dewey of Wilber. Grandparents are Rick and Ronita Dewey of Crete, Wendy Gray of Crete. Great-grandparents are Jan and Gene Ells of Hebron, Sophie Flaska of Crete, June Dewey of Crete.

Snyder: Kenleigh Marlene Snyder (7 pounds, 3.2 ounces) was born Aug. 5, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Travis and Kaylie Snyder of Beatrice. Grandparents are Trent and Bobbi Geistlinger of Beatrice, Kim Riesen of Fenwood, Wisc., Marilus Snyder of Beatrice, Mike and Michelle Snyder of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Elsie Riesen of Beatrice, Martin and Marlene Seckel of Beatrice.

Messman: Drake Kipf Messman (8pounds, 5 ounces) was born on Aug. 9, 2021 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Parents are Trevor and Abbie Messman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Darrell and Pauline Messman, Fred and Lorraine Hoyle of Beatrice. Great Grandparents are Dean and Aladean Shuck, Grant and Melodie Hoyle, and the late Joanne Kipf of Beatrice.