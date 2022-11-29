Birth announcements

Haekler: Abram Lee Haekler (7 pounds, 8.1 ounces) was born Nov. 16, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hosptial. Parents are Eric and Amie Haekler of Jansen. Grandparents are Dean and Ann Engelman of Jansen, Devin and Deb Dorn of Blue Springs, Dave Haekler of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Charlene Barnard of Beatrice, Jayme Grella of Beatrice.

Mitchell: Mannie Minh Mitchell (6 pounds, 2 ounces) was born Nov. 20, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trent Mitchell and Hanh Nguyen of Beatrice.

Stohs: Ada Luciel Stohs (6 pounds, 5.2 ounces) was born Nov. 22, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hosptial. Parents are Adam and Stacey Stohs of Beatrice. Grandparents are Don and Darla Parrott of Harbine, Gary and Karen Stohs of Odell. Great-grandparent os Marlene Ebke of Plymouth.

Else: Ella Else was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Spencer and Lessica Else of Belvidere. Grandparents are Jim and Shirly Katz of Jansen, Robert and Jodi Else of Belvidere. Great-grandparents are Geraldine Katz of Fairbury, Audrey Else of Belvidere.