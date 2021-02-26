Birth announcements

King: Atlas Apollo King (7 pounds, 14 ounces) was born Feb. 9, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Atreyu King and and Megan Moore of Beatrice. Grandparents are Cindy Rainey of Beatrice, Michelle See of Wymore.

Gibbs: Blake Gibbs was born Feb. 11, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kyle Gibbs and Amber Lowther. Grandparents are Chris and Vecky Gibbs of Glenwood Iowa, Richard and Stephanie Lowther of Tecumseh.

Knabe: Maggie Clare Knabe (7 pounds, 11.8 ounces) was born Feb. 15, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Randy Knabe of Wymore. Grandparents are Warren and Theresa Knabe of Wymore, Mike and Joy Tennant of Beatrice. Great-grandparent is helen Weyer of Wymore.

Banahan: Archer Alan Banahan (7 pounds) was born Feb. 15, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Scott Banahan and Kachine Bartels of Gilead. Grandparents are Ryan and Jennifer Bartels of Fairbury, Daniel Banahan of Steele City, Bob and Esther Schmidt of Hebron. Great-grandparents are Roy and Susan Bartels of Fairbury.