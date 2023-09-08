Coleman: Willie L. Coleman Jr. was born May 19, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Willie Coleman and Ashley Smallwood of Fairbury. Grandparents are Buffy Davis of Fairbury, Lorann Coleman and WIllie J. Rucker of Jonestown, MS.

Gideon: Anya Rene Gideon was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Mark and Nikita Gideon of Beatrice. Grandparents are John and Kim Jones of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Val and Ashley Allen of Sierra Vista, Az., John Jones of Beatrice, Ed and Julie Neville of New Port, N.C.