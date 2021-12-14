Birth announcements

Reiman: Theodosia Kay Reiman (6 pounds, 1.5 ounces) was born Dec. 8, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cameron and TayLynn Reiman of Beatrice. Grandparents are Toni Reiman of Beatrice, Jim and Becky Rowe of Nebraska City. Great-grandparents are Judy Rowe of Nebraska City, Betty and Wynn Reiman of Beatrice, Trudy and Dusty Hoffman of Culbertson, Lori Cobb of Kearney.
Hatfield: Blakely Dawn Hatfield (5 pounds) was born Dec. 12, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Jocelyn Hatfield of Pickrell. Grandparents are Shawn and Crystal Hatfield of Pickrell.
Dozier: Juniper Rinn Dozier (5 pounds, 2 ounces) was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ashton Dozier and Meredith Phelps.