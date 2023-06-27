Kagy: Daisy Reynolds Kagy (7 pounds, 6.4 ounces) was born June 14, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Brianna Barker of Beatrice. Grandparents are Sharon and Todd Schmidt of Beatrice, Patrick and Bridget Barker of Filley. Great-grandparents are Robert and Amora Schmidt of Beatrice, Bob and Connie Royal of Beatrice, Bill Kagy of Virginia, Ed Thompson.

Wilson: Ignatius Wilson was born June 21, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew and Kendra Wilson of Beatrice.

Alonso: Archer Louis Alonso (6 pounds, 15.9 ounces) was born June 24, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex and Michelle Alonso of Beatrice. Grandparents are Steve and Teresa Robertson of Beatrice, Rosa Sabizar Viyalovos. Great-grandparents are Patty and the late Ralph Lantz of Beatrice, the late Mary Jane and Jesse Robertson of Beatrice.