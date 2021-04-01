 Skip to main content
Birth announcements
Bock: Isabella Faithlyn-Jean Bock (9 pounds, 11 ounces) was born March 2, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jeffrey Bock and Jennifer Merriman. Grandparents are Colleen Test and Alex Bench of Beatrice.

Ziegelbein: Slade Joseph Ziegelbein (5 pounds, 4.6 ounces) was born March 10, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jared and Kara Ziegelbein. Grandparents are Mark and Jan Knobel of Fairbury, Raymond and Teresa Ziegelbein of Centrailia, Mo.

Reed: Daikyn Jean Reed (7 pounds, 10.6 ounces) was born March 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christopher Reed and Destanie Swearingen of Beatrice.

