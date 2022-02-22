Birth announcements

Lockwood: Chance Kevin Lockwood (7 pounds, 3.4 ounces) was born Feb. 15, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jered and Samantha Lockwood of Beatrice. Grandparents are Kevin and Bonnie Riekenberg of Beatrice, Roger Lockwood of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Ileen and Dallas Parde of Lincoln.

Dux: Breley Dawn Dux (7 pounds, 12.5 ounces) was born Feb. 17, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Branden and Amber Dux of Fairbury. Grandparents are Michael and Susan Dux of Fairbury, Matt and Lori Miller of Morrowville, Kan.

Erikson: Maeve Melissa Erikson (9 pounds) was born Feb. 18, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brenton and Anna Erikson of Beatrice. Grandparents are Dan and Rhonda Erikson of Beatrice, Scott and Jean Spilker of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Ron Perry and Nancy Erickson, Ardith Hackbarth, Darlene Spilker, all of Beatrice.

Reedy: Paisley Mae Reedy (5 pounds, 10 ounces) as born Feb. 18, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dylan and MaKayla Reedy of Beatrice. Grandparents are Jeff Reedy of Beatrice, Michelle Magdaleno of Beatrice.

Davis: Gavin Lee Davis (6 pounds, 15 ounces) was born Feb. 19, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cameron and Starlin Davis of Wymore. Grandparents are Curt and Christina Courtney of Columbus, Ga. Great-grandparents are Faye and Michael Silva of Columbus, Ga.

