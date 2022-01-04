Birth announcements

Smith: Cassidy Jane Smith (7 pounds, 13.3 ounces) was born Dec. 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Eli and Lindsey Smith of Steele City. Grandparents are Gayle and Marilyn Schlake of Cortland, Steve and Juli Smith of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Leland and Alice Schlake of Cortland, Eddie and Marian Smith of Troy, Kan., Dick and Linda Mavis of White Cloud, Kan.

Sharpe: Rosalee Jo Sharpe (6 pounds, 11.3 ounces) was born Dec. 27, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tanner and Jamie Sharpe of Table Rock. Grandparents are Sara Thorson of Lincoln, Joe and Kim Sharpe of Table Rock. Great-grandparent is Wilma Thorson of Urbandale, Iowa.

Lindblad: Hoyt Clifford Lindblad (8 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Dec. 29, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Sean and Tabitha Lindblad of Beatrice. Grandparents are Suzanne and Steven Bayless of Beatrice, Cindy and Rick Lindblad of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Virginia Baete of Beatrice, Michael Baete of Beatrice.

Nouzovsky: Emma Louise Nouzovsky (7 pounds, 15 ounces) was born Dec. 31, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Austin and Kellie Nouzovsky of Beatrice. Grandparents are Larry and Kris Gaddy of Steinauer, Scott and Brenda Nouzovsky of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Keith and Janna Fielder of Beatrice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0