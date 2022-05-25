Birth announcements

Kielian: Kelby David Kielian (8 pounds, 13.1 ounces) was born May 12, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Eric and Jamie Kielian of Beatrice. Grandparents are Paul and Janet Zillig of Lincoln, Steve and Laura Kielian of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are David and Juanita Benson of Bartlett, Mary Ann Kielian of Lincoln.

Christensen: Kain Daniel Christensen (5 pounds, 13.9 ounces) was born May 13, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nathan Christensen and Leigha Bales of Fairbury. Grandparents are Aaron Bales of Fairbury, Betsy Mick of Beatrice, Jeremy and Michelle Christensen of Yourk. Great-grandparents are the late Jill and Dan Swett of Endicott, Ron and Linda Bales of Fairbury, Patti and Nick Lomele of Gloucester, Va. Great-great-grandparent os Marilyn Swett of Steele City.

Strouf: Kendry Mae Strouf (5 pounds, 6.7 ounces) was born May 15, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kip and Natalie Strouf of Swanton. Grandparents are Daryl and Kathy Strouf of Swanton, the late Jim Morehead of Pawnee City, Deb Morehead of Virginia.

Allison: Lakelynn Rae Allison (5 pounds, 13 ounces) was born May 15, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Devin Allison and Savannah Benson of Wilber. Grandparents are the late Christopher Benson and Stacey Widick of Wilber, Steven Allison of Wichita, Kan., Chasity Kennedy of St. Paul, Kan. Great-grandparents are Jim Nyberg of Falls City, Hazel Percival of Wilber, Terry and Vickie Elder of Louisville. Great-great-grandparents are Francis Kennedy of St. Paul, Kan.

Knigge: Elliette Ann Kniqqe was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dylan and Tiffany Knigge of Fairbury. Grandparents are Kevin and Brenda Ebke ofJansen, Steve and Julie Knigge of Fairbury.

