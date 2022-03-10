Birth announcements

Haake: Kate Elizabeth Haake (8 pounds, 12.1 ounces) was born March 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Andrew and Krista Haake of Beatrice. Grandparents are John and Patty Zarybnicky of Odell, Terry and Vickie Haake of Beatrice. Great-grandparent is Larry Haake of Daykin.

McCall: Riley McCall (8 pounds, 2.4 ounces) was born March 7, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jesse and Tiffanie McCall of Beatrice. Grandparents are Kevin and Stephanie Smith of Beatrice, Kim Oliver of Fairbury, Larry and Margo Shaw of Ellis. Great-grandparents are Larry and Marian Shaw of Pickrell, Richard and Nancy Hall of Wymore, Ray and Linda McCall of Beatrice.

Watson: Oaklee Rose Watson (7 pounds, seven ounces) was born March 8, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph Watson and Alexis Benson of Beatrice.

Peck: Carson Edward Peck was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Daniel and Karly Peck of Beatrice.

