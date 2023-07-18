Dean: Delaney Morgan Dean (7 pounds, 11 ounces) was born June 29, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin Dean and Kodee Muhr of Beatrice. Grandparents are Glenn and Lori Muhr of Hay Springs, Harry and Stacie Dean of Steinaur.

Nolte: Wren Lorraine Nolte (7 pounds, 8 ounces) was born July 13, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Cody and Kaitlyn Nolte of Daykin. Grandparents are Tony and Candis Nolte of Daykin Shawn and Donna McCown of Diller. Great-grandparents are Carl Rafert of Tobias, John McCown and Roxanne Hammond of Steele City, Lorraine McCown of Beatrice, Alma Stairs of Beatrice.

Mackey: Rylah Mackey was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler and AManda Mackey of Pawnee City. Grandparents are Patrick and Jill Hatfield of Pawnee City, Betty Hatfield of Pawnee City, Brenda Alexander of Falls City.

Murphy: Crew Trevor Murphy was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trevor and Kasey Murphy of Odell. Grandparents are Jeff and Kelli Murphy of Wymore, Daylon and Kay Theye of Odell. Great-grandparents are Lyle and Carol Maxson of Blue Springs, Geri Vanderfeltz and Bruce Vittitoe of Wymore, Sandy and the late Louis Cumro of Odell, the late Clarence and the late Tina Theye of Odell.