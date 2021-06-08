Birth announcements

Paulmeyer: Hattie Elizabeth Paulmeyer (6 pounds, 8 ounces) was born May 20, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Steven and Anne Paulmeyer. Grandparents are Don and Connie Harmon of Beatrice, Rick and Donna Paulmeyer of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Bob and Mable Austin of Stafford, Kan., Loretta Paulmeyer of Chicago, Ill.

Sokolik: Braiden James Sokolik (8 pounds, 2.1 ounces) was born May 21, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Trenton Sokolik and Hayley Ross of Fairbury. Grandparents are Amy Koch of Frankfort, Kan. and Donald Ross of Westmoreland, Kan., Niki Sokolik of Fairbury and Richard Sokolik of Byron. Great-grandparents are Pam and Randy Slifer of Frankfort, Kan., Ruth and James Johnson of Fairbury, Delbert Sokolik of Daykin.

Rogers: Naomi Rogers (7 pounds) was born May 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jason and Amber Rogers. Grandparents are Ron and Karen Shestak of Crete, Rick and Cindy Gorecki of Boelus, David Rogers of Pagosa Springs. Great-grandparents are Nancy Schaaf of Grand Island, Dora Rogers of Yakima, WA.