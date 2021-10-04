Birth announcements

Bartlett: Hank Edward Bartlett (6 pounds, 10.5 ounces) was born Sept. 2, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jay and Sarah Bartlett of Beatrice. Grandparents are Henry and Bonnie Bartlett of Cortland, David and Carrye Meints of Filley, the late Steve Grosz. Great-grandparents are Carol Bartlett of Lincoln, Evelyn Hale of Cortland, Ginette Grosz of Peoria, Ariz.

McCown: Ridge William McCown (7 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Sept. 3, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ian and Brooke McCown of Steele City. Grandparents are John McCown and Roseanne Hammond of Steele City, Brent and Shaundra Cole of Greeley, Colo. Great-grandparent is Rita Dowdy of Grand Junction, Colo.

Kuhnke: Werner Allen Kuhnke (7 pounds, 14 ounces) was born Sept. 22, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Mark and Morgan Kuhnke of Beatrice. Grandparents are Allen and Mary Kuhnke of Bladen.

Stake: Leo Albert Stake (8 pounds, 10.7 ounces) was born Sept. 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brandon and Julie Stake of Burchard. Grandparents are Jerry and Sandra Vrtiska of Table Rock, Brad and Beverly Burgett of Humboldt.