Birth announcements

Bartlett: Hank Edward Bartlett (6 pounds, 10.5 ounces) was born Sept. 2, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jay and Sarah Bartlett of Beatrice. Grandparents are Henry and Bonnie Bartlett of Cortland, David and Carrye Meints of Filley, the late Steve Grosz. Great-grandparents are Carol Bartlett of Lincoln, Evelyn Hale of Cortland, Ginette Grosz of Peoria, Ariz.
McCown: Ridge William McCown (7 pounds, 11 ounces) was born Sept. 3, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ian and Brooke McCown of Steele City. Grandparents are John McCown and Roseanne Hammond of Steele City, Brent and Shaundra Cole of Greeley, Colo. Great-grandparent is Rita Dowdy of Grand Junction, Colo.
Kuhnke: Werner Allen Kuhnke (7 pounds, 14 ounces) was born Sept. 22, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Mark and Morgan Kuhnke of Beatrice. Grandparents are Allen and Mary Kuhnke of Bladen.
Stake: Leo Albert Stake (8 pounds, 10.7 ounces) was born Sept. 23, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brandon and Julie Stake of Burchard. Grandparents are Jerry and Sandra Vrtiska of Table Rock, Brad and Beverly Burgett of Humboldt.
Dux: Theodore August Dux (8 pounds, 5.1 ounces) was born Sept. 27, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Thomas and Kristina Dux of Fairbury. Grandparents are Stephen and Karen Dux of Fairbury, Janet Hake of Palmer.
de Koning: Anderson Lukas deKoning (8 pounds, 3 ounces) was born Sept. 27, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Toke de Koning and Lori Anderson of Pawnee City. Grandparents are Daye and Jana Anderson of DuBois, Lynn and Cecilia de Koning of Burchard, Kenny and Dixie Kimes of Beatrice.
Birkett: Jack William Birkett was born Oct. 2, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin and Sarah Birkett of Wilber. Grandparents are Randy and Chen Birkett of Wilber, Bill and Diane Wieskamp of Firth. Great-grandparents are John and Mary Ann Birkett of Wilber, Pearl Wieskamp of Firth.
Knutson: Nora Ann Knutson (8 pounds, 2.5 ounces) was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Travis and Megan Knutson of Fairbury. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Bowman of Kearney, Teresa and Brian Wolchok of Omaha, Ron and Koni Knutson of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Wilda Bowman of Kearney, Phyllis Reining of Omaha.
Ideus: Riley Grace Ideus was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex and Cortney Ideus of Beatrice. Grandparents are Merle and Jane Ideus of Beatrice, Dave and Tammy Hendrickson of Broken Bow. Great-grandparents are Dee Hendrickson and Rosalie McKnight of Broken Bow.