Birth announcements

Watts: Merric Charles Watts (8 pounds, 15.8 ounces) was born Feb. 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Joseph and Rachael Watts of Beatrice. Grandparents are David and Susan Watts of Lincoln, Dave and Chris Fread of Lexington. Great-grandparent is Mary Williams of Johnson Lake.

Bonar: Cooper Allen Bonar (5 pounds, 13.7 ounces) was born Feb. 21, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brandon and Cassie Bonar of Endicott. Grandparents are Jim and Deanna Bonar of Fairbury, Clay and Tami Nelson of Pender. Great-grandparents are Jolene Doht of Bancroft, Catherine Nelson of Pender.

Henk: Vivian Lexi Henk (8 pounds, .4 ounces) was born Feb. 22, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Christopher and Alexis Henk of Western. Grandparents are Ron and Colleen Kibbon of Hampton, Danny and Mary Henk of Beloit, Kan.

Krueger: Eliza Arlene Krueger (8 pounds, 4.6 ounces) was born Feb. 25, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Colby and Christina Krueger of Western. Grandparents are Tony and Diona Krueger of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Terresa Moschman of Daykin

Yunghans: Kamdyn Ellis Yunghans (8 pounds, 4.2 ounces) was born Feb. 27, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ronald Yunghans and Cheyenne Loveless of Salem. Grandparents are Paula Loveless and Kevin Andersen of Table Rock, Jim and Rita Yunghans of Axtell. Great-grandparents are Connie Dorn and Bob Blecha of Pawnee City.

