Birth announcements

Pospichal: Kehlani Neveah Pospichal (6 pounds, 13 ounces) was born Nov. 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nathen Pospichal and Solita Thammaraksa of Beatrice.

Herscap: Atreyu Rex Herscap (6 pounds, 9 ounces, 18 ¼ inches) was born Nov. 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Ashley Marie Herscap of Beatrice.

Billings: Ayden Billings (7 pounds, 2 ounces) was born Dec. 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Damion Billings and Bria Backer. Grandparents are Kim Backer of Beatrice, Doug Lyons of Beatrice, Gary and Denise Starlin of Beatrice, Robert and Laurie Billings of Humboldt. Great-grandparents are Linda Vicars of Beatrice, Patricia and Larry Jaros of Humboldt.

Miller: Ida Fern Miller (7 pounds, 6.7 ounces) was born Dec. 3, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ernest and Carolyn Miller of Table Rock. Grandparents are Ervin and Ella Miller of Table Rock, Jacob and Anna Mae Schwartz of Table Rock. Great-grandparent is Esther Mast of Fairbank, Iowa.

