Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Klose: Freyja Rose Klose was born at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Tyler and Amber Klose of Beatrice.

Wendland: Charlette Jade Wendland (5 pounds, 15 ounces) was born July 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Nicholas and Trisha Wendland of Diller. Grandparents are Tom and Linda Wendland of Odell, Jodi and Dave Gustafson of Fairbury, Daryl Gay of Wahoo. Great-grandparents are Dennis Gustafson of Seward.

Bent: Haddie Jo Bent (7 pounds, 12.7 ounces) was born July 18, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Brad and Kylie Bent of Beatrice. Grandparents are Rick and Jeanne Bent, Mike, Shelly and Chris Bartolomew, Great-grandparents are Ron and Ruth Bartholomew of Beatrice, Great-great grandparent is Amy Bent of Wymore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0