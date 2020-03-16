Birth announcements

Niemeier: Henry Wayne Niemeier (7 pounds, 11.1 ounces) was born March 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are John and Lydia Niemeier of Beatrice. Grandparents are David and Rosemary Niemeier of Beatrice, Timothy and Cynthia Wagner of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Ila Burger and the late Harlan Burger of Plymouth, the late Delbert and Gladys Niemeier of Beatrice, Arthur and Eleanor Wagner of Imperial and the late Charles and Doris Johnson of Imperial.

Lockwood: Porter Ray Lockwood (8 pounds, 14.5 ounces) was born March 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Jered K. Lockwood and Samantha K. Keuten of Beatrice. Grandparents are Roger Lockwood of Beatrice, Ann Marie Kelly of Beatrice and Kurt Keuten of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Ileen Parde of Lincoln, Richard Keuten, Dallas Parde of Lincoln.

Belt: Charlotte Belt (7 pounds, 11 ounces) was born March 12, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Franklin and Ashley Belt of Beatrice. Grandparents are Donna Stark and Charlie Stark of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Morehead: River Doyle Morehead (10 pounds, 2 ounces) was born March 13, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Justin Morehead and Bobbi Goltz of Pawnee City. Grandparents are Daniel and Becky Goltz, Deb Morehead and the late Jim Morehead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.