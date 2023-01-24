Birth announcements

Enevoldsen: Kash Raymond Enevoldsen (8 pounds, 15.6 ounces) was born Jan. 6, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dan and Dee Enevoldsen of Beatrice. Grandparents are Craig and Lisa Dixson of Grand Island, Gale and the late Terry Enevoldsen of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Marsha and the late Ron Dixson of St. Libory, Gisela and John Trent of Coos Bay, Ore.
Mullen: Emmersyn Grace Mullen (7 pounds, 10.6 ounces) was born Jan. 11, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Kasey Mullen and Courtney Fisher of Beatrice. Grandparents are Heather Fisher, Mike Corey of Beatrice. Jana Bartels and Kyle Mullen of Beatrice.