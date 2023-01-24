Birth announcements

Enevoldsen: Kash Raymond Enevoldsen (8 pounds, 15.6 ounces) was born Jan. 6, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Dan and Dee Enevoldsen of Beatrice. Grandparents are Craig and Lisa Dixson of Grand Island, Gale and the late Terry Enevoldsen of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Marsha and the late Ron Dixson of St. Libory, Gisela and John Trent of Coos Bay, Ore.