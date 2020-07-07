Birth announcements

Scheele: Roman William Scheele was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Britton and Lauren Scheele of Beatrice. Grandparents are Brian and Sandy Scheele of Plymouth, Brian and Kim Baird of Omaha.
Ekis: Breegan Rooney Ekis (8 pounds, 2 ounces) was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Bryar Ekis and Brooklynn Dienstbier of Fairbury. Grandparents are Tracy Niederklein of Fairbury, Brenda Jones of Fairbury, Shalanna Ekis of Fairbury, Shawn and Starla Dienstbier of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Bob Bush of Fairbury, Alice bell of Oswego, Kan., Gyra Dienstbier of Fairbury, Alta and James Paugh of Hebron.
Weers: Lyndi Joy Weers (was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ethan and Lexi Weers of Diller. Grandparents are Mark and Rachelle Weers of Diller, Mike and Beverly Dick of Munich, N.D. Great-grandparents are Marvin and Verla Dick of Munich, N.D., Melvin and Arlene Friesen of Omaha, Jean Weers of Diller.
Dienstbier: Lennon Ramon Lucille Dienstbier (7 pounds, 14.3 ounces and 20 inches long) was born June 27, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Mother is Erin A. Dienstbier of Beatrice. Grandparents are Shawn and Starla Dienstbier of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Gyra and Eddie Lytle of Fairbury, David and Wanda Mayhew.
Tietjen: Alyssa Rose Tietjen (6 pounds, 5.4 ounces) was born June 30, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Alex and Chelsea Tietjen of DeWitt. Grandparents are Kim and Joan Tietjen of DeWitt, Leon and Nancy Piitz of Brainard. Great-grandparent is Bernard Schmid of Bellwood.
