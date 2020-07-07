Birth announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Scheele: Roman William Scheele was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Britton and Lauren Scheele of Beatrice. Grandparents are Brian and Sandy Scheele of Plymouth, Brian and Kim Baird of Omaha.

Ekis: Breegan Rooney Ekis (8 pounds, 2 ounces) was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Bryar Ekis and Brooklynn Dienstbier of Fairbury. Grandparents are Tracy Niederklein of Fairbury, Brenda Jones of Fairbury, Shalanna Ekis of Fairbury, Shawn and Starla Dienstbier of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Bob Bush of Fairbury, Alice bell of Oswego, Kan., Gyra Dienstbier of Fairbury, Alta and James Paugh of Hebron.

Weers: Lyndi Joy Weers (was born June 25, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are Ethan and Lexi Weers of Diller. Grandparents are Mark and Rachelle Weers of Diller, Mike and Beverly Dick of Munich, N.D. Great-grandparents are Marvin and Verla Dick of Munich, N.D., Melvin and Arlene Friesen of Omaha, Jean Weers of Diller.